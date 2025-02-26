5 best Legends to counter Fuse in Apex Legends

Knowing the best Legends to counter Fuse in Apex Legends is critical for every player looking to climb the ranks in Season 24. This Legend is infamous for turning the battlefield into a burning pit. His knuckle cluster passive allows him to throw a cluster bomb that creates a small explosion, destroying enemies in close and long range. His ultimate, The Motherlode, is a big nuisance for many as it projects fire on the target area, creating a flaming trap for the opponents.

This article lists the best Legends to counter Fuse in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What are the best characters to counter Fuse in Apex Legends?

Here is a concise overview of some of the best Legends to counter Fuse in Apex Legends in Season 24:

1) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is an Assault class Legend that can counter Fuse in Apex Legends. She is a meta-character with an explosive set of abilities. Her tactical ability, Riot Drill, can penetrate walls and burn enemies through obstacles. Maggi's Wrecking Ire passive helps her to highlight tagged enemies.

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Mad Maggies has one of the best ultimate abilities in the game. Her ultimate ability, Wrecking Ball, can easily obliterate Fuse in Apex Legends. Players stuck in the Motherlode can use the speed-boosting pads released from the effect of the ultimate. This helps to evacuate fights as well as aid in aggressive manoeuvres.

2) Bangalore

Bangalore's tactical ability creates a smoke screen that blocks the enemy's line of sight, making it an effective way to disorient opponents while taking damage from Fuse in Apex Legends. This smoke can also be used tactically to conceal your position from other teams, allowing you to safely recharge your shields or reposition without being detected.

Bangalore in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Much like Fuse, Bangalore has a destructive ultimate known as Rolling Thunder, which can launch an artillery strike on the ground. This ultimate can stun and damage enemies and force them to retreat.

3) Ballistic

Ballistic is often overlooked, but he can be a game-changer when facing aggressive opponents like Fuse in Apex Legends. His tactical ability allows you to mark enemies, dealing minor damage and temporarily limiting their fire rate. This can significantly shift the balance of a fight in your favor, allowing you to deal more damage and secure an elimination.

Ballistic in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ballistic's ultimate ability can give your team a significant edge in intense gunfights. By rapidly reloading weapons and providing an endless supply of ammo, the ability allows your team to maintain a high rate of fire and deal more damage to enemies.

4) Valkyrie

Valkyrie is a Skirmisher class hero that can be considered one of the best Legends to counter Fuse in Apex Legends. Her kit provides her with decent mobility, which is something that characters like Fuse struggle with within the game. Her tactical ability Missile Swarm can be used to launch a swarm of mini-missiles that stun and and damage the enemies.

Valkyrie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Valkyries' ultimate Skyward Drive allows her to launch herself and her team into the sky, neutralizing Fuse's ultimate ability. This powerful ability enables Valkyries to escape from the Motherlode and adapt to challenging situations, such as 3v1 engagements, by quickly repositioning her team.

5) Revenant

Revenant is a formidable Skirmisher Legend in Apex Legends Season 24. As a highly aggressive and mobile champion, he excels at taking down enemy squads with ease. His exceptional mobility enables him to quickly close the distance to opponents like Fuse, who rely heavily on their abilities for movement.

Revenant in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Revenant's ultimate ability, Forged Shadows, gives him a protective shield that absorbs damage and enhances his combat effectiveness against Assault Legends. He can also use his tactical skill to swiftly gain the upper hand or catch enemies off guard with a quick dash.

