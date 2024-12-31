5 best Legends to counter Valkyrie in Apex Legends

Valkyrie is a Recon character in Apex Legends who has the ability to fly using her jetpacks and launch an array of missiles at a targeted location. This legend also enjoys the Threat Vision perk that is available for all Recon category characters. This perk highlights enemies in a certain range, making it easier to spot them through the map terrain and score kills. However, this only works when you have a direct line of sight on the enemy.

Valkyrie in Apex Legends has a relocation ability as her ultimate. She can get the entire squad to tag along and blast off to the sky. The squad can then skydive to a different location. During this flight, all of the members can take damage so it is important to check the surroundings before activating the ultimate.

This article will highlight the most effective characters to counter Valkyrie in Apex Legends.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to match the Apex Legends Takeover seasonal patch that went live on February 24, 2025. Fans can expect to see changes in the article for future updates.

Which are the best characters to counter Valkyrie in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of the most effective characters in Apex Legends that you can pick to counter Valkyrie:

1) Wattson

Wattson is a Controller character in Apex Legends. Her tactical ability can be used to defend the team’s position on the map and create a perimeter with electric fences.

This prevents enemies from rushing to your location as the fences can damage and disorient anyone who crosses them. This defensive setup can be used in buildings and most open areas to prevent other teams from initiating quick team fights.

Wattson in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Wattson’s ultimate can be used to destroy incoming projectiles and explosives like Valkyrie’s tactical missiles. You can easily take cover from the missile swarm and use the Pylon to counter them. This makes it difficult for the enemy team to force you into giving up map control.

2) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is an aggressive Assault legend who has a tactical ability that can damage enemies behind solid cover. Most Valkyrie players will try to use their ultimate from behind cover when their team needs to relocate or retreat after a gunfight. You can use Maggie’s tactical to deal damage to Valkyrie and disable her ultimate ability.

Mad Maggie in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie’s ultimate ability can be used right after this to initiate a team fight while enjoying a temporary speed boost. The ultimate also stuns enemies in its path, making them easy targets. You can use this strategy in the early game to catch opponents off-guard and rake in a few kills.

3) Ash

Ash received a set of new buffs in Season 24 which caused her to be picked more often in casual and ranked lobbies. Her tactical ability was tweaked to make it more reliable as it now traps enemies with more consistent anchor points. This can be used to trap Valkyrie and prevent her from using the Jetpacks to fly away. Moreover, it can also be used to interrupt her ultimate if used correctly.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ash has a longer distance teleport as well after the new seasonal update. This can be used to catch up to Valkyrie teams trying to run away from the gunfight. Moreover, Ash can upgrade her ultimate ability to have two charges with the Level 3 EVO upgrade option. This makes it easier to reposition and initiate team fights. Alternatively, the teleport can also be used to retreat from difficult positions.

4) Fuse

Fuse belongs to the Assault class in EA’s battle royale. His role is similar to Mad Maggie's as his tactical ability can be used to deal ticking damage to enemies. It can be used to catch enemies by surprise and make it difficult for Valkyrie to activate her ultimate ability. You can also stick Fuse’s tactical on enemies, making it easier to farm damage and waste the opponent’s healing items.

Fuse in the Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Fuse’s ultimate ability can be used to isolate teams or some of their members in a team fight. This can force Valkyrie to use her ultimate, and using her jets to levitate and cross over the circle of fire makes her an easy target to shoot down. If she uses the ultimate to escape, you can take advantage of the situation and kickstart a 3v2 fight with the opponents.

5) Vantage

Vantage is a Recon character who specializes in using sniper rifles. Her ultimate ability makes her adept at sniping from a distance and tagging enemies. A second hit on these opponents can inflict massive damage and help you secure a few kills from a safe distance. This can help snipe Valkyrie from a distance without risking your team’s involvement.

Vantage in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Vantage has a passive ability that shows the bullet drop on every weapon whenever a player uses a scope. With this passive ability, you can even attempt to snipe Valkyrie while she is in the skydiving animation.

