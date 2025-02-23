Apex Legends pro-player sweetdreams announces indefinite hiatus from upcoming ALGS

With the Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship having reached its end a couple of weeks ago, the players have started prepping for the next year. While several pro players are deciding to switch teams, the IGL of Luminosity Gaming, sweetdreams, has stepped down from competing in tournaments and pro-league activities.

Read on to learn more about why the Apex Legends pro player sweetdreams announced an indefinite hiatus from tournaments.

Apex Legends pro player sweetdreams steps down from participating in ALGS

Recently, sweetdreams, the Apex Legends pro player from Luminosity Gaming announced that he will be stepping down from the title’s esports scene. Financial problems seem to be the primary reason for this extraordinary IGL's decision to leave competitive gaming for the time being. The player claimed that competing is not enough to make a living.

Furthermore, sweetdreams claimed that his decision was also influenced by the rumors of ALGS Year 6 being canceled. The rumor caused a lot of organizations to pull back their support from the ALGS scene, leaving the pro player speechless. It led sweetdreams to stop pursuing three teams/rosters he had wished to join for the upcoming tournaments. He further claimed that the roster changes had prompted one of the top Apex players to approach him with the proposal to form a team. However, he still declined the offer.

Sweetdreams stated that while he would eventually come back and start streaming again, he is taking a break/hiatus from ALGS to create the small business he always wanted to. Although he didn’t say exactly when he will be returning to streaming and playing Apex, the pro player will likely announce it on his social media accounts beforehand.

