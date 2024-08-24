5 best legends to duo with Horizon in Apex Legends Season 22

Horizon is one of the most picked Apex Legends characters from the Skirmisher class as players can utilize her signature ability, Gravity Lift, to quickly gain a height advantage on various map sections. Her ultimate ability, Black Hole, is great for initiating gunfights and cornering enemies by limiting their ability to move in an area.

Apex Legends players can pick different characters to combo with one another and experiment with new playstyles. However, some ability and legend combos perform better than others and can increase your chances of winning significantly.

This article will highlight the best legends to play with Horizon in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

What are the best duos for Horizon in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of legends that Apex Legends fans can pick in a game with Horizon:

1) Fuse

Fuse in Apex Legends Season 22 (Image via EA)

Fuse is excellent to pair with Horizon as players can use the Gravity Lift to quickly gain some height and deploy Knuckle Clusters. This is a great way to have a better line of sight of the enemy squads as maps usually have a lot of varying terrain and cover in between locations. This can be used to quickly take control of building rooftops as well as initiate team fights.

Horizon and Fuse’s ultimate can be used as a combo to trap enemies in an area with a ring of fire surrounding them. Fuse players can then spam grenades at the location to score squad wipes.

2) Crypto

Crypto in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Crypto can be used to accurately track down opponents for Horizon players to take fights. However, the primary combo would be charging up the EMP blast while Horizon uses her ultimate ability. This can easily disorient all players caught inside the blast while trapping enemies near the Black Hole.

Crypto’s ultimate also takes away a chunk of shield, making the trapped enemy players easy targets for knocks and eliminations.

3) Caustic

Caustic in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Caustic’s primary role is to hold down a location for the team and fortify the squad’s location on the map. Horizon’s Gravity Lift can help Caustic players climb onto high-ground areas easily and place down gas traps without having to enter buildings or make risky rotations. This ensures that the team can take map control without having to fight through hordes of enemies.

Caustic’s ultimate ability can be thrown together with Horizon’s ultimate to inflict a large amount of damage on the enemy squads. This makes it easier to finish the fight and increases the team’s winning chances.

4) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Season 22 (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie is one of the most aggressive characters in the game with an explosive ability kit. She can deploy her signature ability to destroy doors and enemy cover structures like Rampart’s walls. Players can combine this with Horizon’s signature ability to land Maggie’s ability on buildings through roofs to limit enemy movement.

Horizon’s ultimate can be used in a combo with Mad Maggie’s Wrecking Ball to slow down, trap, and momentarily stun enemy squads.

5) Rampart

Rampart in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Rampart’s combo with Horizon is mostly dependent on their ultimate abilities as the signature abilities have separate roles. Rampart players can utilize Sheila, which is more accessible after the Season 22 update, to spray and demolish any enemy that gets caught in Horizon’s Black Hole.

This can be used to pick off unsuspecting enemies and score easy eliminations. This method seems to be most useful when done in open areas as enemies have limited routes to take cover from incoming damage.

