5 best meta weapons in ALGS Split 2 Playoffs

The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs (Apex Legends Global Series) are currently live and seem to have brought about a new weapon meta. The tournament will conclude on September 1, 2024, after the first few matches will be hosted in a Group Stage to seed qualified rosters to the later phases. The professional teams utilize a lot of different weapons in these matches to maximize their damage output and winning chances.

Fans and enthusiasts can tune into the official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch these matches live. The global competitive scene has a massive impact on EA’s battle royale as the pros showcase new strategies and gameplay styles.

This article will highlight the new meta that can potentially dominate the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion. The list is based on statistics obtained from Apexlegendsstatus.com.

Trending

What are the best meta weapons in ALGS Split 2 Playoffs?

The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs weapon stats for the top-performing guns are as follows:

Weapon Name Kills Damage Mozambique (Akimbo) 198 64,041 Hemlok Burst AR 57 54,932 Nemesis Burst AR 56 50,684 Havoc Rifle 48 26,869 Mastiff Shotgun 45 14,341

ALGS Split 2 Playoffs weapon stats so far (Image via Apexlegendsstatus.com)

Here is a list of the highest stats weapons that are currently being used in ALGS Split 2 Playoffs:

1) Mozambique (Akimbo)

Mozambique Akimbo in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Mozambique Akimbo allows players to wield two at the same time, but balances by removing the ability to completely Aim Down Sight (ADS). It has a massive damage output and is quite reliable when engaging in close-range gunfights.

Moreover, these small form-factor shotguns offer higher movement speed, which makes it easier to strafe. This makes the user harder to hit, increasing the chances of winning the gunfight in the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.

Also Read: Apex Legends Anti-Cheat update explored

2) Hemlok Burst Assault Rifle

Hemlok Burst AR in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Hemlok AR uses heavy ammo, which can inflict more damage compared to the R-301. It is a burst weapon, which makes it highly accurate and easy to use for long-range combat scenarios.

The weapon's recoil is quite low compared to its damage output, making it a viable option for close-quarter gunfights when used in hipfire mode instead of ADS.

3) Havoc

Havoc rifle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Havoc is an energy-ammo weapon that has been nerfed throughout the past seasons. However, it still occupies a spot in the meta thanks to its overwhelming ability to take out multiple players with a single magazine.

Players can utilize this weapon for both close and medium-range gunfights with a very low damage drop-off for distant targets. But it has an erratic recoil pattern that requires some grind to master, especially when tracking opponents in the distance.

Also Read: Mania Dark Collection Event in Apex Legends leaked

4) Nemesis Burst Assault Rifle

Nemesis burst AR in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Nemesis is a burst energy-ammo gun that was recently added to Apex Legends. It received a couple of nerfs in the previous updates, but has been a core part of the meta loadouts. This weapon is primarily useful when engaging in long-range combat.

Moreover, it has the ability to charge up when being fired, which significantly increases its fire rate. This makes it a formidable weapon in gunfights as it boosts the user’s overall damage per second.

5) Mastiff

Mastiff shotgun in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

The Mastiff fell out of Apex Legends' meta in the past seasons as it was overshadowed by the Peacekeeper. However, the recent changes have made it more reliable and capable of knocking out players with around three full pumps.

Players can ADS the gun and completely decimate the shields with a single shot - provided all the bullets land. This makes it one of the best close-range weapons in the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs.

Also Read: How to play Alter in Apex Legends

That is everything you need to know about the top-performing weapons in the current ALGS Split 2 Playoffs. It is important to note that the stats for these weapons are likely to change by the end of the ALGS tournament. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!