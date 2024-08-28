5 best Legends to duo with Mirage in Apex Legends Season 22

Mirage in Apex Legends is one of the strongest characters in the Support class. His abilities allow him to deceive his enemies with clones and reveal the location of the opponents who shoot at them. While Mirage can easily outplay opponents, he requires some assistance to be viable on the battlefield. This is why he should be paired with someone who can boost his fighting prowess and snag the first place.

This article takes a look at the five characters that can be paired with Mirage in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Legends you should duo with while playing Mirage in Apex Legends

1) Wraith

Wraith in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Wraith is one of the strongest Skirmishers when paired with Mirage in Apex Legends. Since all players have her unlocked by default, anyone can form this duo and start dominating their matches.

While engaging in a fight, Wraith can easily shoot enemies down. Her small character model makes her hitbox quite small, which is quite nice as it helps her dodge a significant amount of enemy bullets and projectiles.

When getting too pressured by the enemies, Wraith can easily fall back to safety by using her tactical ability. Additionally, her portal is an excellent way to get herself and her teammates out of a bad spot quickly.

2) Octane

Octane in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If you are fond of running around the map and eliminating almost every opponent you encounter while playing Mirage in Apex Legends, Octane is the right partner for you. He can traverse the map easily using his stims and Jump Pad.

In a fight, Octane’s stims help him evade a decent amount of damage from enemies as it allows him to move faster, making him a harder target to hit. Additionally, Octane’s Jump Pad is an excellent ability to get away from a life-threatening situation or to push towards adversaries.

3) Bangalore

Bangalore in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

While pairing Bangalore with Mirage in Apex Legends is uncommon, this duo works perfectly. Bangalore’s abilities are of a lot of help as they can be used in all scenarios.

During a fight, Bangalore can easily block the enemies' vision with her Tactical, while Mirage sends a clone towards them. Enemies will obviously try to shoot down the Mirage clone, revealing their location. Bangalore and Mirage can then potentially eliminate them.

4) Vantage

Vantage in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

One of the best Recon characters to pair with Mirage in Apex Legends is Vantage. The legend received a huge buff to her kit at the start of Season 22, Shockwave, which made her a top-tier character.

Vantage can easily pierce through opponents' white or blue shields using her Ultimate. Since her Tactical cooldown is lesser than many other characters, Vantage can easily change locations when they get compromised.

5) Lifeline

Lifeline in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

While it is not really recommended to pair two Supports in the same team, Lifeline works too well with Mirage in Apex Legends for us to ignore her. Since she is a combat medic, her job is to make sure no one in her team, especially Mirage, gets knocked down.

On top of this, Lifeline’s care package can single-handedly make sure no one is running out of medical/healing items such as Shield batteries and Med-Kits.

While fighting, Lifeline can use her Tactical to ensure allies can get constantly healed by her drone when they take flesh damage. Moreover, her ability to revive teammates while running around independently makes her one of the best picks to duo with Mirage.

