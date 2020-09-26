5 best Minecraft seeds for villages

Seeds can help you spawn at a strategic location in a unique Minecraft world. If you’re looking for a specific kind of gameplay, whether it is a speedrun or a survival challenge, using seed codes can help you find the perfect Minecraft world to play in.

Villages are traditionally considered great places to spawn close to. They give you an easy source of food, essential resources, even rarer loot, as well as shelter to survive for a few nights without having to build a house.

If you are on the hunt for seeds with villages located close by, you can use one of those mentioned below.

Most useful Minecraft seeds for villages

1) A Great Seed

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

When you use this particular Minecraft seed code, you end up spawning in a pretty great spot with a village and a ravine side-by-side. The former is decently-sized, with great loot and a ravine to the right, which will, of course, be loaded with the resources you need to progress in the game.

Additionally, the seed also has plenty of animals running about, making sure you never run out of food.

Seed Code: 396136856798333247

2) Far Off Riches

Image credits: Reddit

This is a pretty great seed for people who love a good headstart to their survival challenge. You spawn very close to an abandoned village, which has plenty of food and adequate shelter to sustain you for the very first few nights.

The village also has a cave nearby, which has at least 57 pieces of diamonds, provided you have the patience to strip the mine and dig them all out.

Seed Code: 687201989

3) Diamonds!

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

Want to get your hands on some diamonds and emeralds early on in the game? Simply use this seed code — you spawn in a world with a great village right beside your spawn site.

You’ll find yourself some great loot, including diamonds, emeralds, as well as other useful materials such as horse armour and even a compass tucked inside a chest in one of the village houses.

Seed Code: 2129792311

4) Taiga Village and Mushroom Island

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

What could be a better spawn than a Taiga village right next to a mushroom island? We’ll tell you — nothing. This particular seed is perfect for Minecraft players who love to avoid hostile mobs altogether, since a mushroom island is the safest place to be.

Moreover, the availability of lots of spruce wood ensures that building the best survival base has never been easier.

Seed Code: 663229604686760

5) Snowy Taiga with Three Villages

Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.com

This Minecraft seed provides you with not one, not two, but three villages to raid and loot resources from. You’ll spawn close to a snowy Taiga biome, where you’ll be able to spot three distinct villages.

The coordinates for the villages are: the first one in a clearing at 578, -321; another with a ruined Nether portal and ravine at 75, -297; and a third in spruce at 930, -277.

Have fun looting and setting up your own Minecraft survival base!

Seed Code: 667963639