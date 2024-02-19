5 best tips to win Ranked in Apex Legends Season 20

Apex Legends Season 20 is here, and the newest update has entirely overhauled the game's core mechanics and structure. Ranked play is no longer the same as it used to be for the past 19 Seasons. With the addition of the new EVO system and the brand-new Legend Upgrades, playing Ranked in Apex Legends Season 20 requires a whole new approach.

This article will provide a list of the five best tips you can incorporate into your competitive games, allowing you to progress up the competitive ladder as quickly as possible.

For a detailed brief, read below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five meta tips to win Ranked in Apex Legends Season 20

Since different armor tiers are no longer available in Ranked in Apex Legends Season 20, this significantly changes how and where you drop as you exit the dropship. From choosing your drop location to planning your fights, this article provides a comprehensive guide to ensure you have the highest success rate when playing competitive matches.

Check out the five most useful tips below:

1) Diversify your team

First and foremost, with the addition of the new perk system, having a Legend from different classes makes it all the more worthwhile. You should, if possible, never have multiple characters of the same class.

Class-based abilities now provide EVO XP, which is essential in upgrading your armor and abilities to the next tier. This means that if you happen to have two Legends of the same class, you are robbing yourself of maximizing your EVO gains every match, leaving you at a consistent disadvantage.

Make sure that you consistently perform your class-based abilities off cooldown. You must open your class-centric supply bins, reveal care packages, scan the upcoming rings, etc. Each action nets you +100 XP, which is monumental for leveling up, especially in early games.

2) Target EVO Harvesters

EVO Harvester in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

As the first round of the ring begins in Apex Legends Season 20 Ranked, EVO Harvesters are initiated across the entire map. These collectibles provide a +350 EVO for your entire team when harvested. After dropping and getting your hands on decent loot, your priority should be to find the nearest available EVO Harvesters.

With the one EVO Harvester secured, you at least have Tier 2 Armor and the first tier of perks for your upcoming encounters. Prioritize rotating through POIs where you can collect at least a few more of these to level your armor up to Tier 3.

3) Playing as a team

Now more than ever, it is essential for teams to function as a singular unit in Ranked games. All of your actions should be communicated between your teammates in every game. This primarily is to ensure all of you are on the same page when you target enemy players.

Each knock-down in gunfights provides +150 EVO XP, and collectively shooting an enemy squad member not only ensures a higher success rate of knocking them down but also ensures that your entire team gets a team EVO bonus. Getting assists is more valuable than ever in Apex Legends Season 20.

4) Target Care Packages

EVO Cache in Care Package (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Care Packages hold Mythic rarity loot and supplements that help your gameplay. Mythic rarity weapons are arguably the best-performing weapons in the current weapons meta of Apex Legends Season 20 and should always be prioritized over floor loot.

However, what's more important is that there is always a possibility for Care Packages to bear Evo Caches. Evo Caches are gold rarity loot that grants the player an instantaneous EVO tier skip. If you are on Tier 3 Armor, this will get you to Tier 4 Mythic Armor, making you one of the strongest players in the match.

5) Plan out your drops

Looting is no longer the same as it used to be in the previous seasons of Apex Legends. In Season 20, the floor loot has been optimized; further, there are no more armor spawns. This implies that you must prioritize your drops into zones that provide the most class-based activities for all the players in your team.

Prioritize locations where you find Assault Class bins, Support Class bins, Recon scans, and so on. This will allow you to make the most of your entire team and farm EVO efficiently in Ranked.

