5 FIFA 22 players who deserve upgrades in their shooting stats

FIFA 22 started releasing their player ratings 2 weeks before the release of the game on October 1, 2021. While players are excited to have a new edition of FIFA on hand, a considerable number of professional football players are dissatisfied with the ratings EA has given them.

Shooting stats in FIFA is a composition of Positioning, Finishing, Shot Power, Long Shots, Volleys and Penalties. Shooting is one of the 6 primary statistics pertaining to players in FIFA 22.

Shooting is the most fundamental aspect of a striker's performance in FIFA 22. This statistic on FIFA determines the player's ability to score. While other players in the forward role don't emphasize their shooting skills, it is still an attribute relevant to every forward's play-style.

This article takes a look at 5 players who have received an unfair shooting rating in FIFA 22, despite substantiating their shooting abilities the previous season for club and country.

Top 5 players in FIFA 22 who deserve better shooting rating

5) Bukayo Saka (RM)

Goal @goal Arsenal and @BukayoSaka87 showing how a counterattack is done 💪 Arsenal and @BukayoSaka87 showing how a counterattack is done 💪 https://t.co/qouAGjTNNr

Club: Arsenal

Shooting: 68

OVR: 80

20 year old Bukayo Saka enrolled in Arsenal's youth academy at the age of 7, earning a professional contract for his club at 17. Saka is an agile winger known for combining his pace (84) with his dribbling (82) abilities to help his team find the net.

Arsenal had a disappointing season heading into 2021, failing to qualify for Europe and finishing 8th in the league. Nevertheless, Saka was an important component of Arsenal's attacking force last season. The player had 7 goals in all competitions, and was Arsenal's top assist provider across all competitions in 2020-21 with 8.

4) Christian Pulisic (LW)

Goal @goal The composure from Christian Pulisic 👏 The composure from Christian Pulisic 👏https://t.co/2RALSPDCOA

Club: Chelsea

Shooting: 70

OVR: 82

Chelsea's 23 year old winger is the United States' most successful entry into European football. Pulisic found a spot in Chelsea's squad last season and was an influential part of their UEFA Champions League winning campaign.

With 6 goals and 4 assists to his name, the American was one of Chelsea FC's best goalscorers last season. Pulisic's best qualities lie in his dribbling (86) and pace (89), having the natural ability to cut past defenders inside the box and score. A shooting rating of 70 is a mismatch in ratings, given the player's abilities.

3) Patrick Bamford (ST)

Goal @goal Another brilliant goal from Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds ⚡Patrick Bamford's 16th of the season 🔥 Another brilliant goal from Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds ⚡Patrick Bamford's 16th of the season 🔥https://t.co/empTuulAzB

Club: Leeds United

Shooting: 78

OVR: 78

Patrick Bamford is one of the most undervalued strikers in FIFA 22. Leeds United's frontman was the team's top scorer in 2020-21, with 17 goals to his name. Bamford scored his first ever Premier League hat-trick last year and finished his season with the 4th best goal tally in the world's most demanding domestic league.

Bamford has been rated rather unfairly in FIFA 22, despite proving himself over the course of last season. While shooting (78) is his best combined attribute in FIFA 22, it is still far less than what the player's performance deserves.

2) Lorenzo Insigne (LW)

Goal @goal Insigne really said 💨⚽️⤴️ 🥳 Insigne really said 💨⚽️⤴️ 🥳https://t.co/2QK5HDYsJ0

Club: Napoli

Shooting: 78

OVR: 86

The 2020-21 season for Napoli witnessed Insigne emerge as the club's top scorer, outscoring Dries Mertens. Napoli had a tight season in the Italian league. Despite earning just 2 points below 2nd place, Napoli finished the season at 5th place, missing out on the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Insigne's stats in shooting are evidently inferior to his overall ratings, with the player's shooting attributes being abnormally matched. 76-rated finishing and 78-rated shot power are insufficient to support the player's long shot rating of 84 in FIFA 22.

Insigne on FIFA 22 can make good use of his dribbling (90) and pace (87). Without sufficient shooting attributes to support the player, EA Sports fails to match the player's real self with his version in-game.

1) Riyad Mahrez (RW)

M-SPORT LIVE @msportlive Riyad Mahrez has scored eight premier league goals against Burnley, more than he has against any other side of the competition Riyad Mahrez has scored eight premier league goals against Burnley, more than he has against any other side of the competition https://t.co/oFXUS5hW4W

Club: Manchester City

Shooting: 79

OVR: 86

Manchester City ended their 2020-21 campaign with a Premier League trophy and UEFA Champions League runners-up medal. In the absence of a striker, Riyad Mahrez was one of the players who came forward as a regular goalscorer for the club.

Mahrez was the joint 3rd top scorer for the club, scoring the most UCL goals (4). He is deservedly rated 90 in dribbling, with an adequate pace (81) and passing (81) to support his playstyle.

However, Mahrez has been severely underrated as a goalscorer by EA Sports and deserves a rating better than 79 in shooting.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod