5 games to try if you loved playing REPO

REPO has set the bar high for what a horror co-op experience should be like, and if you think you have had enough of stealing valuable stuff while running from monsters, there are other options. Horror is one of the most immersive genres in the gaming industry, and such titles can leave you feeling thrilled and terrified at the same time.

If you had fun running away from monsters or are looking for more thrill, here are a few other games you should try.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. The featured games are ordered randomly, and no criteria were used for this list.

These 5 games are good REPO alternatives

1) Phasmophobia

Instead of looting stuff and running from monsters, your job is to hunt them down (Image via Kinetic Games)

Phasmophobia is an online co-op experience where you and your friends work together to hunt ghosts. You will be presented with realistic ghost-hunting equipment to help you find your targets. Like REPO, this title features a first-person perspective, allowing you to play through your character's eyes.

Things get tense quickly, especially if you and your friends are not careful. The way the ghosts operate is the highlight of this game – your gear will start going haywire once they are nearby, and they will not give you much time to plan your next move.

2) LOCKDOWN Protocol

The only monsters in this game are your backstabbing friends (Image via Mirage Creative Lab)

LOCKDOWN Protocol is more of a social deduction title, but that doesn't mean things can't get scary. Before the game starts, a few of your buddies will be assigned as dissidents to hamper progress without raising suspicion. Failure to vote for the right player will result in them not stopping until everyone is eliminated.

Dissidents are randomly assigned. If you are one of them, you must be discreet to prevent being voted out. Mirage Creative Lab implemented a realistic physics mechanic that allows you to carry specific items around different rooms. These items can then be used to eliminate other players or complete tasks.

3) Blue Prince

Being lost in an ever-changing mansion is enough to trigger fear (Image via Raw Fury)

In Blue Prince, you play Simon, who sets out to explore his late uncle's estate. While he is in line to inherit everything, nothing comes easy. Once you set foot within the mansion, things take a turn. The entire layout changes every time you enter and exit a room, which becomes challenging for you to retrace your steps.

Blue Prince and REPO both share first-person perspectives, although there are no pursuing monsters in this indie adventure. Instead of fighting monsters and stealing valuable stuff, the estate has numerous puzzles that must be solved with critical thinking, leading to your next objective.

4) Lethal Company

Scavenging for supplies is a norm for most horror survival games (Image via Zeekers)

In Lethal Company, you are a hardworking employee who must collect as much scrap as possible to reach your target quota. The premise sounds nearly identical to REPO – whatever you collect can be converted to money that can be used to buy new gear and reach new areas. You must explore abandoned areas and brave the outdoors to find better scrap; otherwise, the company will send you packing.

In this game, you will fight a handful of abominations and monsters and can face them head-on or flee for your life. The stakes are high here: failure to scavenge enough scrap could lead to your untimely demise.

5) Content Warning

Social media has had a massive impact on the youth today (Image via Landfall)

Everybody wants to be somebody nowadays, and that is the goal in Content Warning. You and your friends are hell-bent on becoming the next big thing and are prepared to risk it all by filming horror content.

You will all descend to the Old World and find something scary to record. While it sounds fun on paper, your lives are on the line, and you will begin questioning whether risking your life is worth the climb to internet fame. With monsters lurking around, you must do your best to survive with your content.

