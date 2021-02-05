The Normal Pokemon lineup in Kanto is amazing and has many fan favorites.

Normal Type may be the most boring Pokemon Type, although the Pokemon are not very boring. Even popular Pokemon, like Persian and Kangaskhan, didn't make this list. There is no lack of good Normal Pokemon in Kanto.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Normal Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Pidgeot

Image via DesCom (Youtube)

The most iconic Bird Pokemon, Pidgeot has been on countless Pokemon trainers' teams. Blue's Pidgeot likely wrecked havoc on everyone on their first play through of the Kanto games. Pidgeot was even given a Mega Form later on the Pokemon series.

#4 - Tauros

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Who can forget Ash's entire hoard of Tauros. The unforgettable Tauros has a great amount of screen time in the anime, since Ash has 30 of them. Due to it's amazing damage and speed, this Pokemon was a huge threat in the competitive scene and could easily take a player to the champion.

Advertisement

#3 - Snorlax

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The sleeping giant, Snorlax, was an immovable wall in Kanto. Players were required to use the PokeFlute to wake it up. If the player catches it, it can easily take them through the entire game. It has a mountain of HP and a great attack stat.

Ash's Snorlax stormed through the Orange Islands and was truly a menace. Actually, Snorlax was one of his first catches on his journey through the Orange Islands.

#2 - Meowth

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The lovable mascot of Team Rocket, Meowth is still a big character in the anime to this day. Meowth isn't only a Pokemon, he's a character. He has some of the most screen time for any Pokemon in the entire series.

wth is the only known Pokemon that can talk. Of course Manaphy can say a few words, and Mewtwo can communicate telepathically, but that doesn't count. Meowth was even given a Gigantamax form in the latest main series game - Pokemon Sword and Shield.

#1 - Eevee

Advertisement

Eevee is one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. Being able to evolve into any one of seven evolutions, Eevee can find a place on virtually any team.

Eevee will likely continue to get new evolutions in new games, although nobody will know until it happens. Eevee is even the cover art of one of the Pokemon games - Pokemon Let's Go.