There are a lot of items included in Pokemon games.

Some Items can be extremely difficult to obtain, in that some require being present for an event a long time ago. Some require codes that can be gotten from cards that cost a lot of money now. Of course some of these items may be easier to obtain in newer games, however these items will be reviewed as if it were in their original games.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 rarest Pokemon Items of all time

#5 - Brick Piece in Pokemon Red & Blue

The elusive Brick Piece can only be obtained by trading a Machop from a generation I game to a generation II game. The funny thing is, this Item doesn't even do anything. It has zero uses, and only sells for $25 in a shop. A little underwhelming.

#4 - Strange Souvenir in Pokemon X & Y

In Pokemon X & Y there is an item called Strange Souvenir which can only be obtained by talking to a backpacker NPC in a random hotel. The player must follow him around to multiple random hotels to get this item.

This item serves no purpose, it does literally nothing other than get sold. Unfortunately, they did make it easier to obtain in Pokemon Sun & Moon, by allowing the player to just buy it at a certain mart.

#3 - RegiDolls in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire

These Secret Base decorations were only obtainable via E-Reader cards that were given out at an event in Japan. These are very exclusive and can't be easily obtained today. These code cards can be found and purchased, however, they would be quite expensive.

These are purely cosmetics for a Secret Base in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire.

#2 - Lucky Egg in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire

This felt like an extremely tedious process in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire. It can only be obtained by catching a Chansey in the Safari Zone. However, Chansey only has a 1% encounter rate, and it only has a 5% chance of holding a Lucky Egg.

Luckily, this Item is actually quite useful. When held by a Pokemon it gives 150% EXP gained, which is an incredible effect.

#1 - Liechi Berry in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire

Getting to Mirage Island to find this berry is a very difficult task. This berry could only be found on Mirage Island, and the chance of finding Mirage Island is 1/10,923 a day. The player would have to talk to an old man NPC in Pacifidlog Town with a party of 6 to check if Mirage Island has appeared.

Fortunately this berry is actually quite useful as it makes golden Pokeblocks, which is the best way to win Pokemon contests.