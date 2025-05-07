5 things to look forward to in Honkai Star Rail in May 2025

Just like the previous months, May 2025 is packed with Honkai Star Rail content. While the updates/patches usually debut every 42 days, the developers keep various content prepared so the players won’t get bored. Although the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing campaign has already commenced, the upcoming days have some exciting content for Trailblazers.

We list five things every Honkai Star Rail player should look forward to in May 2025.

Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

5 things every player should be thrilled about in Honkai Star Rail (May 2025)

1) Commencement of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 special program

Right after the version 3.4 drip marketing campaign, the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 special program live broadcast will take place. Just like the program’s previous iterations, the upcoming one will reveal all the characters, banners, Light Cones, events, and more scheduled to debut in the forthcoming patch.

Moreover, to reward those watching the livestream, the developers, HoYoverse, will bestow them some limited-time redeemable codes which will grant them a total of 300 Stellar Jades and some in-game materials such as Traveler’s Guide and Credit.

2) Launch of Honkai Star Rail version 3.4’s Closed Beta playtest

Phainon will debut in HSR version 3.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Judging by the previous iterations, The Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 Closed Beta playtest is expected to commence on May 20, 2025. Those participating in the test will be able to play with the characters scheduled for the said patch, such as Phainon.

Since the Fate collab is also set to debut during the patch, the beta testers will also be able to playtest Saber and Archer. Since most of the information related to the Closed Beta test usually gets leaked, players will get to see what these characters can do before their release.

3) Global release of Honkai Star Rail version 3.3

Hyacine will debut in HSR version 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Like most patches, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 update will likely be released a day after the HSR 3.4 Closed Beta test begins. Calculating the time left on the ongoing character event banner, the upcoming patch might release on May 21, 2025.

When the update debuts, it will be accompanied by the mandatory maintenance break. Details regarding the break will be disclosed by the officials before it starts. After it ends, players will be able to log into the title and experience the new content. Additionally, Trailblazers will get 600 Stellar Jades as compensation for the maintenance break.

4) MoC (Memory of Chaos) reset

Before players can experience the HSR version 3.3, they will get introduced to a brand-new set of Memory of Chaos stages. When the reset arrives, every player’s progress will be refreshed, and they can acquire the limited-time rewards tied to the activity again. Since the developers have introduced the quick-clear feature, Trailblazers won’t have to conquer all challenges manually.

By getting all 36 Stars from Memory of Chaos, players will be able to acquire around 800 Stellar Jades, a decent amount of Credits, and some Jade Feathers.

5) Reset of Apocalyptic Shadow

Apocalyptic Shadow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Besides MoC, Apocalyptic Shadow is scheduled to get a reset in May 2025. Unlike the former, this one's activity features significantly fewer stages to conquer. Hence, it won’t take much time to complete it when it resets.

Although Apocalyptic Shadow features a total of four stages, it boasts the same number of Stellar Jades as MoC. Moreover, with this reset, the enemy lineup is expected to change as well.

