Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update date speculation

Trailblazers are eagerly waiting for the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update, as version 3.2 is nearing its end. Like most patches, the upcoming one is expected to commence right after the ongoing update expires. Players waiting for the upcoming playable characters, Hyacine and Cipher, might wonder when the patch is expected to go live.

For those curious, this article takes a look at the expected commencement date of the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update.

Note: Aspects of this article are based on speculations and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

When might the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update commence?

Cipher will debut in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Usually, a new patch releases on a Wednesday when the second phase banners expire. Considering that fact, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update is expected to commence on May 21, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), after the HSR version 3.2’s second phase banners expire.

Since HoYoverse has yet to confirm the release date for the upcoming patch, the update’s release might not debut on the aforementioned date.

For official confirmation, Trailblazers must wait until the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 special program commences in the upcoming week. During the special program, the developers are expected to officially announce the patch’s commencement date.

Hyacine is an upcoming playable character scheduled to debut in version 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides that, the live telecast will also reveal the upcoming characters, Cipher and Hyacine’s abilities, animations, and more. Additionally, the developers are expected to reveal upcoming events and provide a brief explanation of everything they have planned for the patch.

Additionally, Trailblazers should keep in mind that the update will drop right after the mandatory maintenance break. As usual, players are expected to receive 600 x Stellar Jades in their in-game mail as compensation for the time out.

