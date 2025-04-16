Honkai Star Rail 3.3 and 3.4 banner leaks

Warp banners are among the primary attractions of Honkai Star Rail. Trailblazers are always on the lookout for information regarding upcoming banners, as they want to pull for a character that positively affects their account. To that end, various leaks from reliable sources like Sakura Haven and @hxg_diluc have showcased the characters that the upcoming Warp banners of HSR version 3.3 and 3.4 might feature.

In this article, we take a look at the Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding the version 3.3 and 3.4 banners.

Note: The information presented in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Various Honkai Star Rail leaks showcase version 3.3 and 3.4 Warp banners

As mentioned earlier, the characters likely to be featured in Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 and 3.4 have been leaked. The HSR version 3.3 banners were showcased by the prominent third-party leaker, Sakura Haven. On the other hand, the information regarding version 3.4's Warp banners came from @hxg_diluc, also a trustworthy source.

Version 3.3 banners (as per leaks)

According to the leaked information, the HSR version 3.3 banners are as follows:

First half: Hyacine and The Herta

Hyacine and The Herta Second half: Cipher and Aglaea

While Hyacine and Cipher would be new 5-star characters, The Herta and Aglaea are already in the game. It's quite unusual to see units released in version 3.0 receive a rerun banner this early. However, considering both Aglaea and The Herta are quite overpowered and popular, their getting rerun banners this early is not surprising.

Version 3.4 banners (as per leaks)

According to the leaks, the version 3.4 banners are:

First half: Phainon

Phainon Second half: Saber and Archer (Fate collab)

Although Phainon’s release is supposedly nearing, we don't have any information regarding the character's kit. As for the Fate collab units, their Paths, elements, and rarities have been leaked, according to which both Saber and Archer will boast the 5-star rarity.

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

