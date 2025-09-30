5 things to look forward to in Honkai Star Rail in October 2025

With October 2025 commencing soon, players are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail content scheduled to be released during the month. Trailblazers would be looking forward to the forthcoming month primarily because of the drip marketing announcements and the special program stream. Besides that, October is packed with content for them to experience.

This article lists five things Honkai Star Rail players should look forward to in October 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

5 things Honkai Star Rail players should look forward to in October 2025, explored

1) Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s debut

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Image via HoYoverse)

In October 2025, Honkai Star Rail players will be able to get the newest Preservation character, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. His banner will go live alongside the second half of the ongoing patch on October 15, 2025, three weeks after the first half’s commencement.

Those hoping to get Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will receive the character for free right after he debuts in this HoYoverse title. Hence, players only need to pull for his Light Cone if they want to boost his effectiveness during fights.

2) Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing

After the second phase of version 3.6 releases, the v3.8 drip marketing is expected to commence. During the campaign, the developers should announce the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 characters and various details regarding the upcoming unit.

Usually, the drip marketing campaign begins approximately one week after the second phase of a patch is released. Taking that into consideration, HoYoverse will likely follow an identical pattern for the upcoming one as well, unless it decides otherwise.

3) Honkai Star Rail 3.7 special program

Cyrene (Image via HoYoverse)

Another thing Honkai Star Rail players should look forward to in October 2025 is the version 3.7 special program livestream. This particular iteration of the broadcast will showcase one of the most anticipated characters from Amphoreus, Cyrene.

Besides that, HoYoverse is expected to reveal upcoming events, the new game mode, which it teased during the previous livestream, and much more. Additionally, the devs will give away some freebies, such as Stellar Jade and various in-game materials.

4) New Pure Fiction stages

Among all the endgame activities, Pure Fiction will receive a new set of challenges during October 2025. New PF stages mean players can complete the activity again to earn a generous amount of Stellar Jade and some Jade Feathers. As usual, a new set of enemies and buffs will be featured in the upcoming Pure Fiction challenge.

While the lower stages are quite easy to clear, Trailblazers will need a strong team featuring meta-defining characters to clear it.

5) Memory of Chaos refresh

The current MoC stages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Like Pure Fiction, Memory of Chaos will also refresh in October 2025. With that, all players’ progress in the latter activity will be wiped, and they will need to start over again. Moreover, Trailblazers can acquire limited-time rewards from MoC as well, allowing them to obtain a handful of Stellar Jades and other materials like Credits.

Since Memory of Chaos has the quick clear feature, players should be able to complete the first few stages easily.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

