5 things to look forward to in Honkai Star Rail in September 2025

Like every month, September 2025 is packed with various Honkai Star Rail content. Once again, HoYoverse is expected to reveal upcoming updates and announce new characters. Since the month has just started, Trailblazers may be curious about the upcoming content and announcements.

In this article, we explore five things to look forward to in Honkai Star Rail this September 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Content and announcements players should look forward to in Honkai Star Rail in September 2025

1) Cerydra/HSR 3.5 second half release

Cerydra's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

After September commences, Cerydra is scheduled to debut as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail. The character follows the Harmony Path, meaning she excels in buffing her allies, primarily the DPS unit, to boost their effectiveness during a fight.

Besides that, the second half of version 3.5 will also commence alongside Cerydra’s release. This means players will be able to roll for the Phase Two rerun character and their signature weapon/Light Cone.

2) Version 3.7 drip marketing announcements

One of the announcements Trailblazers are looking forward to is the HSR version 3.7 drip marketing posts. Per the custom, HoYoverse announces upcoming 5-star characters before their release. This lets players know what to expect from the patches and save up Stellar Jade for these units.

Since acquiring a 5-star character requires a considerable number of Special Passes, gamers need enough time to accumulate enough pulls.

The expected characters that will be announced during the upcoming version 3.7 drip marketing campaign are still unknown. By process of elimination, the character that is likely to be announced is Cyrene.

3) New Memory of Chaos challenges

The ongoing MoC challenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

An endgame activity, Memory of Chaos, will complete a cycle during September 2025. This means players will receive a new set of MoC challenges and get a decent amount of Stellar Jade. Upon completing all the stages this activity offers, they will be able to collect a total of 800x Stellar Jade.

Since Memory of Chaos also features the quick clear option, players can complete most of the Floors this activity offers. This saves a significant amount of time, as they don't need to clear all MoC stages manually.

4) Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream

Evernight (Image via HoYoverse)

Another thing Trailblazers can look forward to in September 2025 is the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 special program livestream. Although the live broadcast is expected to commence this month, the developers have yet to announce its schedule.

Like previous ones, this will officially reveal the upcoming characters’ Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's abilities and animations. Besides that, HoYoverse will showcase upcoming events and content they have planned for the patch.

5) Release of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Image via HoYoverse)

Excluding the version 3.6 livestream, the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch will also debut in September 2025. Like most previous updates, the upcoming one will be split into two phases featuring two sets of gacha banners. Additionally, players will receive several rerun characters and Light Cone banners.

Since the release date of the update has not been officially announced, gamers can only speculate about it. Following the usual pattern, if there are no delays, the upcoming version 3.6 is expected to commence sometime in the last two weeks of the month.

