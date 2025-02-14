Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has a variety of merchants scattered in the Trosky region, and you can spend a fortune acquiring much-needed resources, especially for a long journey. Merchants will always be happy to provide you with all your needs as long as you have the money. These businessmen can be swindled, charmed, and bartered with, but not all have the same level of patience or quality of merchandise.

Warhorse Studios added a few businessmen and women on the map for you to meet, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to check what they have up for sale and add them to your inventory in case of emergencies. This article will cover the best merchants to find during your Trosky adventures.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective opinions about the in-game merchants from the Trosky region.

7 best Trosky merchants in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

1) Herbalist Barnaby

This kind of herbalist has all your alchemy needs, and you can even get them for free (Image via Deep Silver)

Alchemy is a major activity in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel, and you should know where to find a good supply of herbs. Herbalist Barnaby is your go-to man if you are short on herbs to brew concoctions and potions. Almost every herb variation grows in his garden, from Belladonna to Nettle to St. John's wort and many more. The herbalist has set up shop on the north side of the Trosky castle.

If you are short on Groschen and desperately need alchemy items to make some Saviour Schnapps or whatever useful concoctions, you can always steal from his garden and handpick fresh ingredients while he is asleep at night. Once his garden is spent, you can return in a few hours to pick more.

2) Blacksmith Radovan

If you need better weapons, look no further away than Blacksmith Radovan (Image via Deep Silver)

At first glance, Radovan is an uptight man and a hard worker who easily throws shade at anyone around him, Henry included. After getting under his skin and telling him your character's roots, he will soften up to you and sell different heavy weapons and swords for a hefty price.

Here are a few items that he has for sale and their prices:

Hunting Sword: 23.5

Basilard sword: 241.3

Knight's longsword: 142.6

Carpenter's axe: 119.4

Broadsword: 205.3

Blacksmith Radovan can be found in his forge at Tachov.

3) Huntsman's Son Vitek

This merchant can be a teacher and a vendor (Image via Deep Silver)

Huntsman's son Vitek has a good assortment of ranged weapons, and he could teach you a thing or two about the way of the bow. This marksman is an expert, and you can find him at an archery range near Tachov.

While he primarily sells ranged weapons and ammunition, hanging around him can improve Henry's stealth and survival skills. If you think your aim could use some work, there is no shame in seeking guidance from the expert.

4) Aranka

Aranka has a decent stock of potions and alchemy items (Image via Deep Silver)

You can find Aranka at Nomad's Camp, where you can learn the Master Strike technique from Master Tomcat. She isn't hard to miss, and you can spot her sitting by her wagon with all her wares.

Aranka sells brewed potions, concoctions, poisons, recipes, and fresh alchemy items if you prefer to craft these items yourself. Here are some of the items you can find in her inventory and their prices:

Marigold Decoction: 32.8

Bane: 28.7

Dollmaker: 25.1

Recipe for Buck's Blood: 169.1

Weak Fox: 28.7

5) Groom Ballatay

Groom Ballatay has everything you need for your trusty steed (Image via Deep Silver)

If you need someone to take care of everything your horse needs, you can find Groom Ballatay at Semine. This is a good spot to visit early in the game, especially if you don't have a horse yet. Groom Ballatay has a few items worth grabbing, even light body armor to keep you safe from a fight.

One of the best items you can buy from this merchant is a book called Life in the Saddle 1, which can improve Henry's horsemanship skills. If you want a new saddle or to replace your horse's shoes, you can get a deal from Ballatay.

6) Troskowitz Carpenter

This merchant has a variety of items for sale and is a great general goods salesman (Image via Deep Silver)

The local carpenter in the Troskowitz region has plenty of weapons and shields available for purchase. While this merchant primarily sells a variety of shields, you can buy different melee and ranged weapons, such as work axes, crossbows, bows, and even ammunition.

It would be wise to stock up on weapons and shields, especially early on if you struggle with the refined directional combat system. Shields may not appeal to most players, but there is nothing wrong with bringing extra protection.

7) Blacksmith Osina

This merchant has the largest inventory across the Trosky region in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

While it will take some time to reach Blacksmith Osina, his shop in Trosky Castle is worth the trip. Osina has different weapons, armor, shields, and recipes for sale. If you have plenty of spare Groschen lying around, there is no better place to do a little shopping spree in the Trosky region.

Osina is a reasonable businessman, and if you have high speech stats, you can even haggle with most of the mentioned merchants to save a few Groschen. These merchants are scattered all over the region, and there is no shame in buying items to clear your conscience rather than stealing.

