AFK Journey Expert Dueler Event: Start and end date, rewards, and more

The Expert Dueler is an ongoing F2P (Free-To-Play) event in AFK Journey this April. It will provide you with unique rewards and will not take too much of your time to complete and get your hands on all the offerings.

The event is, however, time-limited, and will only be live for three weeks. So while you have ample time to complete the quests present in the Expert Dueler, it’s best that you not sleep on them and go through them as soon as possible.

Below is everything that you need to know about the upcoming Expert Dueler event in AFK Journey.

AFK Journey Expert Dueler Start and End date

The AFK Journey Expert Dueler event will be available for 21 days. It started on April 8, 2024, and will end on April 29, 2024. The developers are yet to mention if they will be extending the period for the more casual players, however, 21 days should be more than enough to complete the simple quests that the event throws at you.

What will happen in the Expert Dueler event in AFK Journey?

During the Expert Dueler event, you will be taking part in the Honor Duel mode. In this mode, you will not have access to your heroes and items. The RPG will instead provide you will a party of heroes and artifacts which you will have to use to defeat enemies.

In the Honor Duel mode, all players will be on equal footing and will need to make the most of their game knowledge to come out ahead. Those who have used the paid services will not be at an advantage, and every player will have the same conditions for victory.

Additionally, there will be two quest modes to look forward to during the Expert Dueler:

1) Easy quest

These quests will be updated daily, and you will only need to complete a few matches to make your way through them. Completing Easy Quests will net you event-related rewards that you can cash in at the shop.

2) Difficult quests

Difficult quests are the one-time quests that you need to complete during the 21 days if you are looking to get your hands on all the rewards that Expert Dueler has to offer.

All event prizes during the AFK Journey Expert Dueler

Here are the rewards that you will get during the Expert Dueler event:

Creek Vines Skin - Parisa character

x10 Invite Letter

You will need a total of 500 points to get your hands on all of the rewards. Completing all three Easy quests every day will net you 60 points, and you will be done with the event in about nine days.

You can make the grind a bit faster by taking part in the Difficult quest. However, that mode is recommended for seasoned players.