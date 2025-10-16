All characters in Megabonk and how to unlock them

Megabonk has 20 characters in total, each with their own unique weapons and special abilities. When you first start playing, you will only have access to two free characters: Fox and Sir Oofie. The rest need to be unlocked by completing different challenges in the game. While some are quite easy to complete, others are pretty difficult and require a proper strategy.
This article covers a list of all characters in this game with their unlocking criteria.
List of Megabonk's all characters and how to unlock them
In Megabonk, every character plays an important role in the game thanks to their unique abilities and weapons. Some of them are even linked to specific challenges or rare items that help you progress further in your journey. For example, to unlock the Quin’s Mask, you must play with the character Athena and use her signature weapon, Aegis.
Alternatively, if you want to unlock the Desert map from the game, then you will automatically unlock the CL4NK. Since unlocking the Desert map requires completing Tier 1 of Forest, which is also the criterion to unlock the CL4NK character from the game. Hence, below is a list of all the characters and the objectives to unlock them:
After you unlock a character, you won’t be able to use them right away. To play with them, you need to purchase them via the Unlocks tab from the Main Menu after spending Silver. As you know, each character brings their own unique set of abilities and weapons. For example, Bush has access to a Sniper Rifle by default. Likewise, some others have access to Poison Flask or Katana.
The title features a variety of bosses that often require such specific weapons to defeat more easily. In this case, unlocking all the characters becomes really important. Doing so not only gives you more weapon options, but also helps you progress faster with the right gear and abilities.
