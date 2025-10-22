All characters and their voice actors in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 isn’t a perfect game, but it banks on an excellent roster of notable characters. From Fabien planting ideas inside Phyre’s mind to Safia Ulusoy sharing her curiosity over everything she lays eyes on, the diverse cast is brought to life by great voice actors. For those interested to know who they are, Paradox Interactive has disclosed all the major VAs they have worked with.

Ad

This article further discusses the characters and their voice actors in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

All major characters in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 and their voice actors

Female Phyre

Male and Female Phyres (Image via Paradox Interactive)

While starting the campaign in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, you can pick between a male and a female Phyre. They are the protagonists of the 30-hour-long noir-esque adventure.

Ad

Trending

Hara Yannas voiced the female Phyre in Bloodlines 2. Hara is a prominent actress who has also worked on shows like Father Brown and Innocent.

Male Phyre

Male Phyre is the other protagonist you can awaken at the beginning of the game. The masculine version of the elder vampire has been voiced by Tommy Sim'aan.

Tommy is an actor from the UK who has voiced various video game characters including Orpheus from Baldur's Gate 3 and Sargon from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Ad

Also read: How to complete To Taste A Foreign Body in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Fabien

Fabien is the witty Malkavian detective from the Seattle Police Department, whom you can also play in the The Cigarette Girl mission. He is also the voice inside Phyre's mind.

The developers collaborated with Ronan Summers to bring Fabien to life. Fans will recognize Ronan as Ryan from Dead Island 2 and Webster Mackay from Battlefield 2042.

Ad

Lou Graham

Lou Graham (Image via Paradox Interactive)

You meet Lou Graham in the Glacier Hotel during the “In Chains of Lead and Gold” quest. The former Camarilla Prince of Seattle favors those who share loyalty and discretion to her hierarchy.

Ad

Jane Perry voices Lou Graham in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Jane is an award-winning North American actor known for characters like Mystra from Baldur’s Gate 3 and Rogue Amendiares from Cyberpunk 2077.

Michael "Tolly" Tolliver

Michael "Tolly" Tolliver (Image via Paradox Interactive)

Michael "Tolly" Tolliver is a social Nosferatu from Seattle. His sassy demeanor covers up all the secrets he has buried for years. Tolly probably knows where the bodies are buried and can dig them up to influence the court.

Ad

David Menkin plays the role of Michael "Tolly" Tolliver in Bloodlines 2. David has also voiced Breach in Valorant and Rangkus from The First Berserker Khazan.

Also read: All clans in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Safia Ulusoy

Safia Ulusoy (Image via Paradox Interactive)

Very few characters are as intriguing as Safia Ulusoy. She is a highly enthusiastic researcher from the Seattle Camarilla faction. Safia excels at thaumaturgy and can use various research techniques to investigate the growing thin-blood population in her city.

Ad

Amrita Acharia is Safia Ulusoy’s VA in the game. Amrita has also played characters like Aabis in The Serpent Queen and Waitress Greta in Red Dwarf.

Ryong Choi

Ryong Choi (Image via Paradox Interactive)

Ryong Choi is an influential vampire from the Ventrue clan. She is known for her calm personality and fearsome nature. Ryong is not afraid to negotiate when her faction’s stability is at stake.

Ad

Kae Alexander does a phenomenal job at voicing this young influential vampire. Kae is an internationally acclaimed actor who has appeared in Fleabag as Elaine and Ready Player One as Reb.

Ysabella Moore

Ysabella Moore (Image via Paradox Interactive)

Ysabella Moore is considered the queen of nightlife. She is a diva who hosts legendary events at the Atrium nightclub that draw in mortals across the world. You will meet her in the atrium of the Glacier Hotel.

Ad

Joan Iyola has voiced Ysabella Moore in Bloodline 2. Joan has appeared in popular TV shows like New Blood and Yonderland.

Also read: How to complete the prologue in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Fletcher

Fletcher (Image via Paradox Interactive)

Fletcher is a well-mannered sociopath from the Ventrue clan. He dabbles in vampire politics and is capable of persuading people with lively conversation.

Ad

Rufus Wright delivers a great performance as Fletcher in the game. Fans will recognize Rufus as DCI Monroe from The Outlaws and Lord Bummenbach from Ghosts.

Mrs. Amelia Thorn

Mrs. Amelia Thorn (Image via Paradox Interactive)

The Tremere Magister from Seattle's Court is a lady of high intellect. Mrs. Amelia Thorn takes pride as a Kindred and is more than capable of tearing open your belly if you destroy her books.

Ad

Mrs. Amelia Thorn is voiced by multi-award-winning actress Bethan Dixon Bate. Bethan is known for her role as Vlaakith in Baldur’s Gate 3 and Catherine in Arknights.

Simeon "Silky" Ladock

Simeon "Silky" Ladock (Image via Paradox Interactive)

You might remember Silky as the eloquent and persuasive individual from the Brujah clan. He is a proud Kindred who also cares deeply for his people.

Ad

Alan Turkington has voiced Simeon "Silky" Ladock in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Alan has previously worked on video game characters like Tzeentch Commander from Warhammer Age of Sigmar and Pathfinder from Cronos: The New Dawn.

Willem Axel

Willem Axel (Image via Paradox Interactive)

Willem Axel is an influential Nosferatu who serves as the Prince's archivist. He keeps centuries of secrets safe from prying eyes. That said, Willem is an overlooked character, as he never takes the initiative to voice his opinions.

Ad

Renowned actor Richard Brake voices Willem Axel in Bloodline 2. Richard has appeared in popular TV series like Peaky Blinders and Supernatural.

Also read: How to complete In Chains of Lead and Gold in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Benny Muldoon

Benny Muldoon (Image via Paradox Interactive)

The Camarilla Court has some of the most fascinating characters, including Benny Muldoon, a powerful Brujah. He is a former sheriff who at present has dedicated his life to working for Seattle's best interests.

Ad

Benny Muldoon is voiced by Patrick O'Kane, an eminent actor from Belfast. Patrick has played crucial roles in TV series like Doctor Who, The Day of the Jackal, and more.

Other characters and their voice actors in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

These are some of the other characters from Bloodlines 2 we have limited information about:

Characters Voice actors Bet of Night Amanda Huddleston Gideon Hall Alec Newman Max Webber Osy Ikhile Onda Cardoso Jamilya Ocasio Patience Boswell Billy Peck Niko Angelov Martin Razpopov Katsumi Ishizaka Elizabeth Chan

Ad

Check out our other Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.