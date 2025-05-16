All collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 9 (Ancestral Forge)

There are four collectibles to discover in the Ancestral Forge mission of Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 9. As you explore the map, you will find several secret areas containing these items. Most chapters consist of such collectibles that help to achieve a good percentage of chapter completion. While the Ancestral Forge mission features a vast map, it is quite challenging to know the exact locations of all the collectibles.

Ad

Hence, this article highlights all the collectibles in Ancestral Forge, Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 9.

Note: Some parts of this guide are subjective and solely reflect the author's opinion.

How to find collectibles in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 9, Ancestral Forge

Here are all the collectibles that you can find in some secret areas of Ancestral Forge:

Vagary Toy location

Ad

Trending

Jump to the opposite section (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Once you receive the objective to “Charge three Ancestral Forges,” you will come across an area where you need to pull a lever to fulfill the first one. After this, come to the area as showcased in the image below. Step back a bit, then run towards the edge and perform a precise jump to reach the opposite section of the cliff.

Ad

Jump on the Claw-marked wall to climb (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Once there, you will spot a secret gate that can be accessed with the secret key found within the wolf statue area. After entering through the gate, you will find a claw-marked wall to jump on and reach the upper section. In the upper section, you will find another similar wall to climb up and reach the top. As you are at the top, be prepared to face a fair number of demons.

Ad

A still of Vagary Toy collectibles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Read more: All secrets in Sentinel Barracks and how to find them: Doom The Dark Ages guide

Ad

Clear them out, and continue your journey by crossing the wooden bridge. You will eventually end up in a secret area. There you will find the Vagary Toy Collectibles. Surprisingly, directly opposite this toy, you will also find a Ruby, which is a valuable resource for upgrading your weapons via the Sentinel Shrine.

Ancestral Forge Codex location

Map location to reach the Ancestral Forge Codex (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

After collecting the Vagary Toy, head to the location, as depicted on the map below. This area is almost at the end of the Ancestral Forge map and towards the east of the Toy area. Once you arrive, move close to the ridge, look down, and jump carefully onto a wooden bridge where you will find the Ancestral Forge Codex collectibles, along with some Gold bars.

Ad

King Novik Codex location

Stand on the lift to reach the ground (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

While the other collectibles are relatively easy to find, the King Novik Codex requires solving a puzzle. After completing the initial objectives, you will come across the entrance of the Ancestral Forge, which has a large metal gate. Once inside, take the stairs and continue until you spot a lift that has a glowing green light. You can also follow the yellow marker to reach the location.

Ad

Also read: All collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 1 (Village of Khalim)

The lift will then take you to the ground level, where you will face a swarm of large and small demons. After killing them all, move straight while taking health items if necessary. Keep an eye on the yellow marker, and you will arrive in another area filled with more demons.

Kill all the demons along your way (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Clear them as well, then follow the marker again, which will take you through a bridge and leave you in a dead end where you will face some additional demons. From there, jump down to the lower platform as shown in the image below. You will find another section directly opposite the claw-marked wall. Here, a floating platform will be lifted as you arrive.

Ad

Aim and shield charge the superheated metal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

To bring it down, locate two claw-marked walls that will allow you to reach the top. Once there, aim at the superheated metal and use a shield charge to break it and bring the platform down.

Ad

Check out: How to get Shield Saw in Doom The Dark Ages

Now, go straight to the adjoining section, where you will find some demon corpses and blood marks. From there, cross the next two platforms, and you will see a blue glowing switch that you can shield charge to lift another platform. From there, you will get access to the first platform, which you initially brought down.

A still of Collectibles King Novik Codex from Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Once you reach there, you will come across a green statue that will help you perform a shield jump to ascend the upper region. From there, you need to cross the next platform, where you will find the Codex King Novik.

Ad

Nightmare Weapon skin (Super Shotgun) location

Get the Nightmare Weapon skin from the Ancestral Forge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Thankfully, you won’t have to go off the main path to collect the Nightmare weapon skin. After reaching the Codex area, turn to your right, and you will find the skin on the next platform. Simply, use your shield jump aiming at the green statue, as mentioned earlier, and you will get the skin.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Doom The Dark Ages guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.