All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Basalt Rift - Koboh)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor gives players the opportunity to travel to different planets rather than being stuck in one large area. The open-world nature of the game makes sure that players can pretty much go wherever they want at any time. While exploring these locations, players will come across many collectibles, some in the form of chests and others in the form of data banks and more.

The Basalt Rift area is a section of Koboh’s map. A huge planet, Koboho is divided into several sections, each with multiple collectibles. Therefore, players will have to search every nook and cranny if they want to achieve 100% completion in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: There are 23 collectibles in the Basalt Rift section in Koboh

Danny Peña @godfree Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the best Star Wars game ever made. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the best Star Wars game ever made. https://t.co/lBzSzj3bQI

The 23 collectibles in the Basalt Rift area in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are divided into four different categories. Players can find five chests, eight databanks, five treasures, and five seed pods in the area.

Basalt Rift - All five chests

The entry point for the Basalt Rift in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a large crack in the mountain in Swindler’s Wash. Once you’re through, jump down the zipline. You must then jump across the gap in front of you. There will be some Stormtroopers across the gap, and you’ll have to deal with them to proceed. The chests in the Basalt Rift region start appearing in a cave past this point.

You’ll see a grapple point past the Stormtroopers, which you have to ignore. Instead, you’ll need to jump down to another grapple point in the cave below it and navigate by descending along the wall. You’ll see a light below you, so just drop down and loot the chest next to it.

Next, head back up and go to the left. You’ll see another zipline that leads into a section of the area. Hop on, make a 180-degree turn towards the right when you land, ignore the stormtroopers if you want, and slide down the slope in front of you. There’s a chasm at the end, so be sure to jump before the slope ends. The second chest will be in a small cave in front of you.

For the third chest, just keep following the main path. This will involve climbing two sets of vines and some wall running. Eventually, you’ll come to a stim chest, which serves as our third collectible for this location.

The fourth chest isn’t far as well. All you need to do is follow the main path and drop down into an area with some Stormtroopers. Defeat them, and the chest will be on your left, giving you a hair crew cut.

For the final chest, you’ll need to drop down and go into a cave right below the fourth one. Fight some creatures off, and you’ll be introduced to the fifth chest, the final one for this section of Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Basalt Rift - All eight databanks

There are a whopping eight databank entries to collect in the Basalt Rift region in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Databank #1: Starting at the Basalt Rift Meditation Point, follow the main path as you did with the chests above. The first databank will come from the crashed drop pod in the area with the first Stormtrooper encounter.

Databank #2: The second databank can be found almost immediately after the first. You can obtain it by grappling and climbing across the gap above the cave where the first chest resides.

Databank #3: For the third databank, continue following the path inside the cave until you slide down the same slope you used to get the second chest.

Databank #4: The fourth databank lies in a small area that you can get to by continuing down the main path. An NPC by the name of Toa can be found here as well.

Databank #5: Once you’ve collected the fourth databank, fast travel back to the Basalt Rift Meditation Point and turn around. Travel back to the passage through which you entered the Basalt Rift region. The fifth databank is on a pillar just after the first zipline.

Databank #6: The sixth databank lies in the area with the Stormtroopers, where you found the chest with the hair crew cut.

Databank #7: The seventh databank also isn’t far. All you need to do is keep dropping down from the previous area and move to the left. The databank will be at the base of a small waterfall with some creatures around you.

Databank #8: For the final databank, you’ll need to use the Force to pull out two large pillars from the side of the mountain in order to make a platform. Both pillars are on opposite sides of each other. You might need to defeat the creatures in the area as well.

Once the pillars are out, climb up and grab the vines on them. Keep following the path until you have to engage in some parkour to get to an area filled with swirling blue Koboh Dust. This is the final databank for the Basalt Rift section in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Basalt Rift - All five treasures

Treasure #1: To find the first Star Wars Jedi Survivor treasure (Priorite Shard) in the Basalt Rift region, you essentially need to take the path you took to find the fifth databank.

Fast travel to the Basalt Rift Meditation Point and turn around. Continue to follow this path, jumping over rocks and platforms until you come to a narrow pass that you need to get through towards the right of the path. You’ll then need to wall-run to cross a gap. The treasure item will be right where you land.

Treasure #2: The path to the second treasure item (Priorite Shard) begins right after you obtain the fifth databank about the “rock columns.” Take the zipline in front of you, turn around, and wall-run on your right. The treasure item will be waiting for you.

Treasure #3: For the third treasure (datadisc), return to the Basalt Rift Meditation Point and go forward this time. Keep running, go through a metallic archway, and turn left when you see a bluish-yellow building. You may have to fight a beast here, but you do have the option to ignore it and proceed (it's not a boss, after all). Wall run and climb up the structure. The treasure item will be near a pipe on the left.

Treasure #4 and #5: For treasure items four (Priorite Shard) and five (datadisc), you’ll need to go back to the area where you used the Force to pull out two platforms.

The first treasure is found near the far left side of the area, right next to a cave entrance. To find the fifth one, you’ll have to climb onto the platforms and take the same path you did to reach the Koboh Dust. However, this time, turn right and head into the cave just before the area with the Dust.

This concludes the treasure list for this section of Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Basalt Rift - All five seed pods

Seed pods are used to grow plants in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Here are all the seed pods in the Basalt Rift region of the game:

Seed Pod #1: The first seed pod in the Basalt Rift is located where you find Toa. In order to reach it, all you need to do is run straight from the Basalt Rift Meditation Point.

Seed Pod #2: The second seed pod can be found below the area with the first treasure. You have to descend along a small waterfall and slide in its stream to reach the seed.

Seed Pod #3: The third seed pod can be found exactly where you found the second Priorite Shard treasure item.

Seed Pod #4 and #5: The fourth and fifth seed pods can be found in close proximity in the ravine with several creatures in it, just after you fight a small group of Stormtroopers. This is also the area where the two pillars have to be levitated out of the mountainside by using Cal’s Force ability.

This concludes the seed pod list for this section of Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

These are all the collectibles in the Basalt Rift region of the planet Koboh in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

While Star Wars Jedi Survivor's launch didn't go as expected, and collecting each item may seem like an exhausting task, the game's world and characters make the grind worth it.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes