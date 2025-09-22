All Dying Light: The Beast safe codes

In Dying Light: The Beast, there are numerous hidden secrets and valuable loot kept inside lockers that require specific safe codes to open. These codes can usually be found somewhere near the safe, but locating them may take time. The safes themselves are often hidden, making them challenging to find, especially since the Castor Woods map is quite large.

Here, we provide all currently known safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast, along with brief descriptions of where each safe can be found.

What are all the safe codes in Dying Light: The Beast?

Currently, 18 lockers in Dying Light: The Beast have been discovered, each with its own unique safe code. Below is a list of all the safes and their locations.

Old Town Train Station safe code

School safe code

Golden Pine Vanity Store safe code

Town Hall safe code

Old Town Love Letter safe code

Old Town Hotel Note safe code

Old Town Experiment on the Infected safe code

Hydro-puzzle side quest safe codes (#1, #2)

Nate Market Locker Code

Last Wish Side Quest safe codes (#1, #2, #3)

Gummy Bears safe code

Industrial Park safe code

Fischerholm safe code

The Vale safe code

Old Town Train Station safe code

Old Town Train Station safe code location in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

The Old Town Train Station locker is located above the building near the Railway Station. Remove the wooden plank blocking the door, lockpick it, and head inside. You’ll find the safe on the right side.

Safe code: 12 25 55

Reward: Regenerator Booster (Legendary consumable) and Military Medkit (Legendary consumable)

Emil's Brick School safe code

Emil's Brick School safe code location in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

Travel to The Vale and head into Emil's Brick School. Enter through the vent system and make your way to the lobby. On the ground floor, you’ll find a room with a whiteboard with binary numbers written. Inside that room, check the bookshelf on the left to spot the safe.

Safe code: 05 40 90

Reward: Jewelry (Rare valuable) and Smartphone (Legendary valuables)

Golden Pine safe code

Golden Pine safe code location in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

Go to the Golden Pine area, specifically section B5 of the map, where you’ll notice a house. Enter the topmost house, then collect a power fuse from a dead person’s hand. Head outside to the basement entrance, insert the power fuse, and open the door on your right. Inside, check the wall vent on the right to find the safe.

Safe code: 02 02 19

Reward: Sunray (Legendary revolver)

Town Hall safe code

Town Hall safe code location in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

Go to the Old Town region and locate the Town Hall in the center of the area. Climb up the building from the outside, and on the first floor, head inside to find the safe on the shelf present on the east wall.

Safe code: 11 51 16

Reward: Jewelry (Rare valuable), Old World Money (Common accessory), and Revolver ammo (Epic ammunition)

Old Town Love Letter safe code

Old Town Love Letter safe code location in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

Just to the right of the Town Hall, there’s a house (see image for reference). Enter the house and head to the upper floor. You’ll find the safe in the living room.

Safe code: 14 11 20

Reward: Jewelry (Rare valuable) and Rogue Leather Mask (Epic headware)

Old Town Hotel Note safe code

Old Town Hotel Note safe code location in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

In the B4 map segment, head to the hotel. On the top floor, enter the room with a skeleton in bed; that’s where the safe is located.

Safe code: 07 06 01

Reward: Jewelry (Rare valuable) and Military Medkit (Legendary consumable)

Old Town Experiment on the Infected safe code

Old Town Experiment on the Infected safe code location in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

Go to the C5 map segment where another hotel is located in Old Town. Climb to the roof, enter the first floor, and head to the room with a combined living room and kitchen. The safe is there.

Safe code: 15 22 40

Reward: Puff (Common tip mod craftplan)

Hydro-puzzle side quest #1 safe code

Hydro-puzzle side quest #1 safe code location in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

During the Hydro-Puzzle side quest, this safe is a crucial part of the mission as there is a key inside it. On the first floor, in the room next to where you discover the Incident Report note, the safe can be found.

Safe code: 27 01 15

Reward: Chief Engineer's key and Wristwatch (Rare valuable)

Hydro-puzzle side quest #2 safe code

Hydro-puzzle side quest #2 safe code location in DL: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

As the side quest continues, you’ll reach a sewer area. In the room with the Debt Repaid note, the safe is located.

Safe code: 21 69 35

Reward: Old World Vodka (Rare valuable) and Old World Whiskey (Epic valuable)

Nate Market locker code

Nate Market locker code location in DL: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

In the C7 map segment, head to Nate Market. You’ll find a broken machine where you can input a locker code to open it.

Locker code: 087427

Reward: Military Medkit (Legendary consumable) and UV Bar (Legendary throwable)

Last Wish Side Quest safe codes (#1, #2, #3)

Last Wish Side Quest safe codes (#1, #2, #3) location in DL: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

During the Last Wish side quest, you’ll come across three safes. Two are found together, while the third is located in the Farmlands.

Safe code #1: 20 07 06

20 07 06 Reward: Iris’s Music Box

Iris’s Music Box Safe code #2: 11 17 08

11 17 08 Reward: Jewelry (Rare valuable)

Jewelry (Rare valuable) Safe code #3 (Farmlands): 71 61 45

71 61 45 Reward: Jewelry (Rare valuable)

Gummy Bears safe code

Gummy Bears safe code location in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

In the Industrial Zone near the factory (B3 map segment), you’ll find a sewage entrance. Jump inside, proceed forward, climb up, and enter a chemical room where the safe is located.

Safe code: 18 20 66

Reward: Morphine (Legendary valuable) and C-0M Pistol (Common pistol)

Industrial Park safe code

Industrial Park safe code location in DL: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

Head to the B3 map segment. In the upper section, locate the large building and climb to the top. Break the wooden boards to enter through the window and find the safe inside.

Safe code: 85 20 48

Reward: SMG Ammo (Epic ammunition) and Military Medkit (Legendary consumable)

Fischerholm safe code

Fischerholm safe code location in DL: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

In the Fischerholm area, you’ll see one large building with smaller structures nearby. Enter the structure just to the right of the large building to find the safe.

Safe code: 22 44 66

Reward: Military Medkit (Legendary consumable) and Antibiotics (Rare valuable)

The Vale safe code

The Vale safe code location in DL: The Beast (Image via Techland || YouTube/ WoW Quests)

Go to the Vale region and head to the marked house (see image reference). Enter, then go to the bathroom and climb through the vent into the kitchen to find a key. Use this key to unlock the living room, where the safe is located.

Safe code: 34 55 89

Reward: Jewelry (Rare valuable) and Smartphone (Legendary valuable)

