REPO is an online multiplayer experience where you and a group of strangers or friends must come together and work for a greedy employer. Each mob boss has their unique interests, but the boss you serve in the game has a penchant for valuable items stashed away in haunted locations and hires you to ransack each area with the looming threat of monsters.

These monsters are natural killers, and you will need all the help you can get. While weapons and gadgets are great options, health packs are a necessity in this game. This article will cover every health pack and determine if the price you're paying is worth every health recovery.

All healing packs in REPO

Health packs should not be overlooked, especially in an intense horror game (Image via semiwork)

Health packs can help you survive missions on a higher difficulty and give you a fighting chance to not only leave with a decent haul but also with your life. There is no shortage of aggressive monsters in REPO, and these things can ruin a run with a few well-timed attacks on you or your crew members. Initially, you will start with a full health bar, and these items can help you top off in between runs.

The game has three health pack variants, each priced according to the amount of health they can give you. Here are all the health packs in the game:

Small Health Pack

Medium Health Pack

Large Health Pack

The smallest variant is the most affordable and only costs $3,000 per piece. This is a great option if you are on a tight budget, but it is worth noting that it can only increase your health by 25. The medium health pack is twice the price and can double the amount of extra health a small variant can give, while the largest is the most expensive with a premium price tag of $11,000, and it gives you 100 health.

It is worth noting that you can't heal while you are in hostile territory, which makes sense to a certain degree. It would be difficult for you to bandage your wounds when a monster could creep up on you and take you out with a single swipe.

Where can you acquire these health packs?

You can purchase health packs from the Service Station. It can be found in between rounds. Every purchased pack can be accessed from within your extraction vehicle, right beside the bins. To heal, press E on your keyboard and watch as you slowly recover your lost health.

Health packs can help improve your chances of having a successful run (Image via semiwork)

It may seem like there are better things you can spend your money on, but do not underestimate health packs. Think of these items as energy crystals but for yourselves and not your equipment. It can be challenging to top off your health after each round, but it is a wise investment in the long run.

REPO is available on PC via Steam.

