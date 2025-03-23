How to use a stun grenade in REPO

The stun grenade is a throwable item in REPO that can temporarily blind and stun nearby enemies and crew members standing within the blast radius. Unlike other items, this throwable doesn't deal any damage, but it could give you a few seconds to work while enemy monsters fight to regain their vision.

This article covers everything you and your crew must know about the stun grenade, such as where to acquire it, how much each grenade costs, and when you should use it.

How should you use a stun grenade in REPO?

The stun grenade can buy you time or mess with allies (Image via semiwork)

Stun grenades are effective against a large group of monsters and have identical results to a shockwave grenade. There are many threats lurking around mission areas in REPO, and while you can evade them or fight them head-on with melee weapons, there's also the option to stun them before making a grand escape.

Here is a quick step-by-step walkthrough of how to properly use a stun grenade:

Select the stun grenade from your inventory.

Pick a target.

Press E on your keyboard to prime the device, then throw it.

The stun grenade is a glorified flashbang that can cause temporary blindness to enemy monsters and allies. However, the effects only last about 15 seconds. It is effective against medium-sized and larger enemies – especially those with a large health bar and better mobility.

While this throwable can lead to effective results, the stun grenade does not deal any damage. It can only stun enemies and make them lose their vision long enough for you to attack them or run away. You can throw it as far as 30 meters.

How can you acquire a stun grenade?

The stun grenade is affordable, but not all that worth it (Image via semiwork)

The stun grenade can be purchased from the Service Station for between $3000 and $8000. While most players would prefer carrying a throwable with explosive capabilities, having a stun grenade in case of emergencies could save your loot from monster attacks.

Stun grenades are likely the least useful, but you can get creative after each throw. Use it in areas where enemies can cluster together to avoid fighting them one at a time. These monsters can't do much if they can't see. Thus, you can plan your next move after using one.

REPO is available on PC via Steam.

