Facing the Helldivers 2 Terminid enemy types all at once will give trouble to even the most seasoned gamers. Most of them follow certain patterns and share many similarities with respect to their designs. However, the developers over at Arrowhead Game Studios did just enough to make all of these creatures uniquely challenging for the player.

Seeing how each Helldivers 2 Terminid enemy type poses a different threat, a difficulty list is needed to help you prioritize them in battle. That's where we come in; this article ranks all Helldivers 2 Terminid enemy types based on their difficulty.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Here are all Helldivers 2 Terminid enemy types ranked by difficulty

8) Scavengers & Pouncers

Scavengers & Pouncers can overwhelm you with numbers (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

Scavengers & Pouncers are the easiest to deal with among the Helldivers 2 Terminid enemy types. They share a lot of similarities in battle. You will quickly notice that both creatures can be taken down with just one good hit from the SG-225 Breaker. However, they don't attack alone and will, more often than not, try to rush you in groups.

Even if three to four of these get close to you, they can put you out of commission within seconds. So, while they aren't tough to deal with, it would serve you well not to let them get close to you.

7) Warriors

Warriors can fight on even without their heads (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

Moving up the list, we have the Warriors. These are amongst the most common Terminid enemies that you will face in this game. Taking out the Warriors is not very challenging. Shooting a Warrior Terminid in the face will kill them, but they will not go down without hitting you with one final melee attack, which can prove to be fatal.

Hence, the best way to knock Warriors out is by attacking their limbs to strip away their maneuverability and get easy pickings.

6) Hunters

Hunters can leap at you from great distances (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/DomsM Roundtable)

The Hunters are just as easy to take down as the Warriors. However, what sets these Terminids apart is the Hunter's agility, which makes them a harder target than the others on this list. When you try and shoot Hunters in Helldivers 2, they will often make a side lunge to get out of harm's way.

Moreover, they can close the distance between Helldivers and themselves pretty quickly, so you should always take them out first. Any armor-piercing weapon is enough to get the job done.

5) Bile Spewers & Nursing Spewers

Bile Spewers can one-shot you if you're not careful (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

The Bile Spewers and the Nursing Spewers pretty much belong to the same family in the Helldivers 2 Terminid enemy types. These creatures act similarly, and even their HPs are identical. The Nursing Spewers will vomit acid streams at you and have way less armor than their deadlier counterpart.

The Bile Spewers throw balls of acid from a distance, which can take you out in a single shot. If a Bile Spewer's acid captures an entire team of Helldivers, they won't be able to fight their way out of that situation. Taking these creatures out is easy as you just have to put a few shots into their back, which is unarmored.

4) Brood Commanders

Brood Commanders are quick to call in reinforcements (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

The Brood Commanders in Helldivers 2 show up as bosses during the early hours of the game. Later on, they spawn as a common mob but still retain all of their deadliness. The Brood Commanders can deal an insane amount of damage at close range. Moreover, they travel in a pack with the smaller creatures of the Helldivers 2 Terminid enemy types.

While the small Terminids will work to slow you down, the Brood Commanders will close the distance and look to take you out. It is always advisable to fight them from a distance; the Anti-Material rifle in Helldivers 2 is excellent for this, and a single headshot can eliminate them. However, don't be too quick to rush in, as Brood Commanders take a few steps forward even after you destroy their heads.

3) Chargers

Chargers have no armor to protect them from behind (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

Chargers will make short work of the toughest Helldivers if they aren't appropriately prepared to take them on. These Helldivers 2 Terminid enemy types lack the power to finish you on their own. However, they will easily knock you around, which makes you easy prey for all the other Terminids that they travel with. Their charge attack is excellent for this and can knock out an entire team as well.

They are heavily armored, so packing the best Stratagems in Helldivers 2 is advisable to take them down. Take advantage of their mediocre pace and put some distance between you and the Chargers; after that, a well-aimed airstrike should get the job done.

2) Bile Titans

Frying the Bile Titans in Helldivers 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

The Bile Titans are the biggest of the Helldivers 2 Terminid enemy types. Their size isn't just for show, as these creatures can easily take you out in just a couple of shots. Moreover, evading them is tough, as they will often catch up to you if you're not going full speed ahead. However, their huge size is a disadvantage as well.

Their underbellies are exposed and easy to aim at. As long as you have some distance between you and the Bile Titan you intend to kill, you can take your time to destroy the huge exposed sacs under them. Alternatively, a well-timed Orbital Precision Strike can finish them in just one go.

1) Stalkers

Stalkers are the deadliest among the Helldivers 2 Terminid enemy types (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/Doms Roundtable)

Stalkers aren't the biggest, nor do they have the highest HP among the Helldivers 2 Terminid enemy types. However, they are equipped with a cloaking mechanism, which makes them one of the deadliest adversaries that you will face in this game.

As the name suggests, the Stalkers will sneak up on you, and this is made possible by their cloaking mechanism, which allows them to hide in plain sight.

They will sneak in on you and use melee attacks to deal devastating damage. However, if you pay attention, it is possible to spot them and take them out. Fuethermore, you need to follow the direction that the Stalkers are coming from and destroy their lair to eliminate them for good.

