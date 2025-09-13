All Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Light Cones ranked

A total of four 5-star Light Cones will be featured during the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update. These items are the signature weapons of the limited-time characters whom players can acquire while the patch is live. Depending on which Path the LC is affiliated with, any character can use these gears, as long as they are compatible with it. Since version 3.6 is set to feature some strong Light Cones, players might wonder which ones they should aim for.

This article ranks every Light Cone scheduled to be featured during Honkai Star Rail 3.6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Light Cone, ranked

4) Life Should Be Cast to Flames

Life Should Be Cast to Flames (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While Anaxa is an excellent and versatile character, his signature Light Cone, Life Should Be Cast to Flames, is by far the worst LC in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Although the item can enhance this Erudition character’s fighting prowess by a substantial amount, other units from the aforementioned Path cannot unleash its maximum potential.

This means if you end up getting Life Should Be Cast to Flames in Honkai Star Rail without having Anaxa in your collection, you won’t be able to use it. That is why this 5-star piece of gear ranks fourth.

3) Though Worlds Apart

Though Worlds Apart (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to Life Should Be Cast to Flames, Though Worlds Apart is not as strong. Since it is Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature weapon, only Preservation characters can use it. In Honkai Star Rail 3.6, most abilities of the characters affiliated with the aforementioned Path scale with DEF. As Though Worlds Apart boosts its wearer’s ATK and heals them and allies, depending on how much ATK the wielder has, most units won’t be able to fully utilize this effect.

Since there are better options for other Preservation characters in HSR, you shouldn’t pull for Though Worlds Apart if you aren't getting Dan Heng Permansor Terrae.

2) To Evernight’s Stars

To Evernight’s Stars (Image via HoYoverse)

While Evernight is not as strong as people anticipated, her signature Light Cone, To Evernight’s Stars, is quite useful in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. This 5-star item can grant various effects to its wearer, making it a useful LC. It can boost the wearer’s HP, allows all allies’ memosprite, including the wielder’s, to ignore a certain percentage of the adversary’s DEF, and generates Energy.

Owing to these perks, Remembrance characters like Castorice and Hyacine can utilize To Evernight’s Stars to some extent. Additionally, the extra HP can be good for Castorice since her kit heavily relies on this stat.

1) Into the Unreachable Veil

Into the Unreachable Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Ranking first is The Herta’s signature weapon, Into the Unreachable Veil. Due to this character getting a rerun in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, players can acquire this 5-star Light Cone from its respective gacha banner. It can passively boost the wielder’s CRIT Rate and additionally grant their Skill and Ultimate damage boost when they trigger the latter ability.

As the abovementioned effects are quite easy to activate, most Erudition characters who deal a significant amount of damage with their Skill or Ultimate, can use Into the Unreachable Veil.

