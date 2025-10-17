All items in Megabonk and how to unlock them

There are a total of 78 items in Megabonk. While some are unlocked by default, others require you to complete specific challenges or meet certain criteria. Each item has different challenges that must be completed to unlock it. Some of these are quite easily doable, while others may take a few tries to complete. For example, unlocking the Anvil is pretty easy. You just need to complete three in-game challenges, which can be done easily during your run.
Ad
This article lists all items in this title along with their unlocking criteria.
All items in Megabonk and their unlocking criteria
Items play a crucial role in the game, helping characters progress more easily through each tier. Some of them are rare, while others are common and can be found on a map. Each of the items offers some unique effects that help players complete a run effortlessly. If you want to create a strong build in this title, you will need to unlock new items as you progress.
Here’s a table of all the items in Megabonk and their unlocking criteria:
Item
Unlocking Criteria
Anvil
Complete 3 challenges
Backpack
Unlocked by default
Battery
Upgrade the Cooldown Tome to Level 5
Beacon
Unlocked by default
Beefy Ring
Unlocked by default
Beer
Unlocked by default
Big Bonk
Unlocked by default
Bloody Cleaver
Reach Level 50 as Vlad
Bob (Dead)
Survive the Final Swarm for 2 minutes
Borgar
Unlocked by default
Boss Buster
Defeat a Stage Boss in under 30 seconds
Brass Knuckles
Kill 5,000 enemies with the Sword
Cactus
Kill 100 cactus enemies with Thorns damage
Campfire
Unlocked by default
Chonkplate
Reach 500 Max HP
Clover
Unlocked by default
Coward’s Cloak
Unlocked by default
Credit Card (Green)
Unlocked by default
Credit Card (Red)
Unlocked by default
Cursed Doll
Die 10 times
Cursed Grabbies
Get the Cursed Tome to Level 10
Demonic Blade
Heal for 350 HP using Lifesteal
Demonic Blood
Increase your Max HP with Blood Magic 400 times
Demonic Soul
Reach Level 30 as Calcium
Dragonfire
Kill 4,000 enemies with fire damage
Eagle Claw
Kill 10,000 enemies as Birdo
Echo Shard
Upgrade the XP Tome to Level 8
Electric Plug
Unlocked by default
Energy Core
Defeat a Final Boss 2 times
Feathers
Unlocked by default
Forbidden Juice
Crit 100 times in a run
Gamer Goggles
Defeat a Stage Boss with less than 10% HP
Gas Mask
Kill 5,000 enemies using Amog
Ghost
Survive the Final Swarm for 60 seconds
Giant Fork
Unlocked by default
Golden Glove
Unlocked by default
Golden Shield
Unlocked by default
Golden Sneakers
Break 150 pots
Grandma’s Secret Tonic
Kill 3,000 enemies with the Sniper Rifle
Gym Sauce
Unlocked by default
Holy Book
Kill the first Stage Boss without taking damage
Ice Cube
Unlocked by default
Ice Crystal
Get 50 kills with Frostwalker
Idle Juice
Kill 500 enemies while standing still
Joe’s Dagger
Kill 10,000 enemies using the Dexecutioner
Kevin
Get 3 Leeching Crystals in one run
Key
Purchase 25 chests
Leeching Crystal
Upgrade the Regen Tome to Level 8
Lightning Orb
Kill 3,000 enemies with lightning damage
Medkit
Unlocked by default
Mirror
Unlocked by default
Moldy Cheese
Unlocked by default
Moldy Gloves
Use a Microwave to duplicate Moldy Cheese 3x
Oats
Unlocked by default
Overpowered Lamp
Unlocked by default
Phantom Shroud
Unlocked by default
Power Gloves
Unlocked by default
Quin’s Mask
Defeat a Stage Boss as Athena with Aegis
Scarf
Unlocked by default
Shattered Knowledge
Upgrade Attraction Tome to Level 8
Skuleg
Obtain 40% Difficulty
Slippery Ring
Unlocked by default
Slurp Gloves
Unlocked by default
Slutty Cannon
Kill 5,000 enemies with Slutty Rocket
Soul Harvester
Survive the Final Swarm for 6 minutes
Spicy Meatball
Unlocked by default
Spiky Shield
Unlocked by default
Speed Boi
Complete a stage with 2+ Boss Curses
Sucky Magnet
Complete every Charge Shrine on a map
Tactical Glasses
Defeat a Miniboss in 25s or less
Thunder Mitts
Unlocked by default
Time Bracelet
Unlocked by default
Toxic Barrel
Kill 2,000 enemies with Poison damage
Turbo Skates
Upgrade both Cooldown & Agility Tomes to Level 5 in one run
Turbo Socks
Upgrade the Agility Tome to Level 5
Unstable Transfusion
Unlocked by default
Wrench
Unlocked by default
Za Warudo
Unlocked by default
Ad
As you start playing, you will get some of the items by default. These will help you complete the initial stages of the game. However, as you progress through each tier, you can start unlocking more items in different rarities by completing quests or specific milestones. Some of them even spawn randomly on a map that you can collect to use in your future runs.
Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.
Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.
Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.
Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.