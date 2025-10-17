All items in Megabonk and how to unlock them

By Pranoy Dey
Published Oct 17, 2025 16:53 GMT
Here
Here's a table of all items in Megabonk and their unlocking criteria (Image via Vedinad)

There are a total of 78 items in Megabonk. While some are unlocked by default, others require you to complete specific challenges or meet certain criteria. Each item has different challenges that must be completed to unlock it. Some of these are quite easily doable, while others may take a few tries to complete. For example, unlocking the Anvil is pretty easy. You just need to complete three in-game challenges, which can be done easily during your run.

This article lists all items in this title along with their unlocking criteria.

All items in Megabonk and their unlocking criteria

Items play a crucial role in the game, helping characters progress more easily through each tier. Some of them are rare, while others are common and can be found on a map. Each of the items offers some unique effects that help players complete a run effortlessly. If you want to create a strong build in this title, you will need to unlock new items as you progress.

Beer unlocked by default, no criteria are required (Image via Vedinad || YouTube@Gohjoe)
Read more: How to unlock Quin’s Mask in this game

Here’s a table of all the items in Megabonk and their unlocking criteria:

ItemUnlocking Criteria
AnvilComplete 3 challenges
BackpackUnlocked by default
BatteryUpgrade the Cooldown Tome to Level 5
BeaconUnlocked by default
Beefy RingUnlocked by default
BeerUnlocked by default
Big BonkUnlocked by default
Bloody CleaverReach Level 50 as Vlad
Bob (Dead)Survive the Final Swarm for 2 minutes
BorgarUnlocked by default
Boss BusterDefeat a Stage Boss in under 30 seconds
Brass KnucklesKill 5,000 enemies with the Sword
CactusKill 100 cactus enemies with Thorns damage
CampfireUnlocked by default
ChonkplateReach 500 Max HP
CloverUnlocked by default
Coward’s CloakUnlocked by default
Credit Card (Green)Unlocked by default
Credit Card (Red)Unlocked by default
Cursed DollDie 10 times
Cursed GrabbiesGet the Cursed Tome to Level 10
Demonic BladeHeal for 350 HP using Lifesteal
Demonic BloodIncrease your Max HP with Blood Magic 400 times
Demonic SoulReach Level 30 as Calcium
DragonfireKill 4,000 enemies with fire damage
Eagle ClawKill 10,000 enemies as Birdo
Echo ShardUpgrade the XP Tome to Level 8
Electric PlugUnlocked by default
Energy CoreDefeat a Final Boss 2 times
FeathersUnlocked by default
Forbidden JuiceCrit 100 times in a run
Gamer GogglesDefeat a Stage Boss with less than 10% HP
Gas MaskKill 5,000 enemies using Amog
GhostSurvive the Final Swarm for 60 seconds
Giant ForkUnlocked by default
Golden GloveUnlocked by default
Golden ShieldUnlocked by default
Golden SneakersBreak 150 pots
Grandma’s Secret TonicKill 3,000 enemies with the Sniper Rifle
Gym SauceUnlocked by default
Holy BookKill the first Stage Boss without taking damage
Ice CubeUnlocked by default
Ice CrystalGet 50 kills with Frostwalker
Idle JuiceKill 500 enemies while standing still
Joe’s DaggerKill 10,000 enemies using the Dexecutioner
KevinGet 3 Leeching Crystals in one run
KeyPurchase 25 chests
Leeching CrystalUpgrade the Regen Tome to Level 8
Lightning OrbKill 3,000 enemies with lightning damage
MedkitUnlocked by default
MirrorUnlocked by default
Moldy CheeseUnlocked by default
Moldy GlovesUse a Microwave to duplicate Moldy Cheese 3x
OatsUnlocked by default
Overpowered LampUnlocked by default
Phantom ShroudUnlocked by default
Power GlovesUnlocked by default
Quin’s MaskDefeat a Stage Boss as Athena with Aegis
ScarfUnlocked by default
Shattered KnowledgeUpgrade Attraction Tome to Level 8
SkulegObtain 40% Difficulty
Slippery RingUnlocked by default
Slurp GlovesUnlocked by default
Slutty CannonKill 5,000 enemies with Slutty Rocket
Soul HarvesterSurvive the Final Swarm for 6 minutes
Spicy MeatballUnlocked by default
Spiky ShieldUnlocked by default
Speed BoiComplete a stage with 2+ Boss Curses
Sucky MagnetComplete every Charge Shrine on a map
Tactical GlassesDefeat a Miniboss in 25s or less
Thunder MittsUnlocked by default
Time BraceletUnlocked by default
Toxic BarrelKill 2,000 enemies with Poison damage
Turbo SkatesUpgrade both Cooldown & Agility Tomes to Level 5 in one run
Turbo SocksUpgrade the Agility Tome to Level 5
Unstable TransfusionUnlocked by default
WrenchUnlocked by default
Za WarudoUnlocked by default
As you start playing, you will get some of the items by default. These will help you complete the initial stages of the game. However, as you progress through each tier, you can start unlocking more items in different rarities by completing quests or specific milestones. Some of them even spawn randomly on a map that you can collect to use in your future runs.

It should be noted that you can’t use items right away after unlocking them. You'll first need to purchase them with Silver (by visiting the Main Menu) and save them for future runs.

That's everything you need to know about all the items in this title and their unlocking criteria.

