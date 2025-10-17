All items in Megabonk and how to unlock them

There are a total of 78 items in Megabonk. While some are unlocked by default, others require you to complete specific challenges or meet certain criteria. Each item has different challenges that must be completed to unlock it. Some of these are quite easily doable, while others may take a few tries to complete. For example, unlocking the Anvil is pretty easy. You just need to complete three in-game challenges, which can be done easily during your run.

This article lists all items in this title along with their unlocking criteria.

All items in Megabonk and their unlocking criteria

Items play a crucial role in the game, helping characters progress more easily through each tier. Some of them are rare, while others are common and can be found on a map. Each of the items offers some unique effects that help players complete a run effortlessly. If you want to create a strong build in this title, you will need to unlock new items as you progress.

Here’s a table of all the items in Megabonk and their unlocking criteria:

Item Unlocking Criteria Anvil Complete 3 challenges Backpack Unlocked by default Battery Upgrade the Cooldown Tome to Level 5 Beacon Unlocked by default Beefy Ring Unlocked by default Beer Unlocked by default Big Bonk Unlocked by default Bloody Cleaver Reach Level 50 as Vlad Bob (Dead) Survive the Final Swarm for 2 minutes Borgar Unlocked by default Boss Buster Defeat a Stage Boss in under 30 seconds Brass Knuckles Kill 5,000 enemies with the Sword Cactus Kill 100 cactus enemies with Thorns damage Campfire Unlocked by default Chonkplate Reach 500 Max HP Clover Unlocked by default Coward’s Cloak Unlocked by default Credit Card (Green) Unlocked by default Credit Card (Red) Unlocked by default Cursed Doll Die 10 times Cursed Grabbies Get the Cursed Tome to Level 10 Demonic Blade Heal for 350 HP using Lifesteal Demonic Blood Increase your Max HP with Blood Magic 400 times Demonic Soul Reach Level 30 as Calcium Dragonfire Kill 4,000 enemies with fire damage Eagle Claw Kill 10,000 enemies as Birdo Echo Shard Upgrade the XP Tome to Level 8 Electric Plug Unlocked by default Energy Core Defeat a Final Boss 2 times Feathers Unlocked by default Forbidden Juice Crit 100 times in a run Gamer Goggles Defeat a Stage Boss with less than 10% HP Gas Mask Kill 5,000 enemies using Amog Ghost Survive the Final Swarm for 60 seconds Giant Fork Unlocked by default Golden Glove Unlocked by default Golden Shield Unlocked by default Golden Sneakers Break 150 pots Grandma’s Secret Tonic Kill 3,000 enemies with the Sniper Rifle Gym Sauce Unlocked by default Holy Book Kill the first Stage Boss without taking damage Ice Cube Unlocked by default Ice Crystal Get 50 kills with Frostwalker Idle Juice Kill 500 enemies while standing still Joe’s Dagger Kill 10,000 enemies using the Dexecutioner Kevin Get 3 Leeching Crystals in one run Key Purchase 25 chests Leeching Crystal Upgrade the Regen Tome to Level 8 Lightning Orb Kill 3,000 enemies with lightning damage Medkit Unlocked by default Mirror Unlocked by default Moldy Cheese Unlocked by default Moldy Gloves Use a Microwave to duplicate Moldy Cheese 3x Oats Unlocked by default Overpowered Lamp Unlocked by default Phantom Shroud Unlocked by default Power Gloves Unlocked by default Quin’s Mask Defeat a Stage Boss as Athena with Aegis Scarf Unlocked by default Shattered Knowledge Upgrade Attraction Tome to Level 8 Skuleg Obtain 40% Difficulty Slippery Ring Unlocked by default Slurp Gloves Unlocked by default Slutty Cannon Kill 5,000 enemies with Slutty Rocket Soul Harvester Survive the Final Swarm for 6 minutes Spicy Meatball Unlocked by default Spiky Shield Unlocked by default Speed Boi Complete a stage with 2+ Boss Curses Sucky Magnet Complete every Charge Shrine on a map Tactical Glasses Defeat a Miniboss in 25s or less Thunder Mitts Unlocked by default Time Bracelet Unlocked by default Toxic Barrel Kill 2,000 enemies with Poison damage Turbo Skates Upgrade both Cooldown & Agility Tomes to Level 5 in one run Turbo Socks Upgrade the Agility Tome to Level 5 Unstable Transfusion Unlocked by default Wrench Unlocked by default Za Warudo Unlocked by default

As you start playing, you will get some of the items by default. These will help you complete the initial stages of the game. However, as you progress through each tier, you can start unlocking more items in different rarities by completing quests or specific milestones. Some of them even spawn randomly on a map that you can collect to use in your future runs.

It should be noted that you can’t use items right away after unlocking them. You'll first need to purchase them with Silver (by visiting the Main Menu) and save them for future runs.

That's everything you need to know about all the items in this title and their unlocking criteria.

