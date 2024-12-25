All Marvel Rivals Magik skins: Tier list and prices

Magik is one of the most aggressive melee characters in Marvel Rivals. Her ability kit can be a bit difficult for newcomers to understand. This Duelist hero has a steep learning curve as she is vulnerable to attacks from distant sharpshooters. However, she can dish out lethal doses of damage bursts to take down most Strategists and Duelists with ease.

Magik in Marvel Rivals has a total of four cosmetics in the game including the basic skin. The base item remains available to the entire player base from the start of the game as the hero is unlocked by default. Some of the skins for this hero arrive standalone while others have bundle offers that you can avail for more in-game items like emotes, sprays, and MVP animations.

This article will highlight a tier list for all the skins that are available for Magik in Marvel Rivals.

Trending

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All available Magik skins in Marvel Rivals

Here is a tier list for all the available Magik skins in Marvel Rivals.

Tier Outfit name S-tier Eldritch Armor, Frozen Demon A-tier Amethyst Armor B-tier Default

Eldritch Armor (S-tier) - 1400 Units (1600 for the bundle)

Eldritch Armor (Image via NetEase Games)

The Eldritch Armor for Magik is the only premium skin for her as of now. It costs around 1400 Units, or 1600 if you get the bundle, which comes with other cosmetic items like Nameplate and Emote. The Eldritch Armor Magik Skin in Marvel Rivals completely changes the look of her armor, giving it a mythical and magical look.

Also read: Marvel Rivals to add special skin for completing Ranked achievements

Items in this bundle

Silver Shimmer MVP animation

Go Home Emote

Eldritch Armor Spray

Eldritch Armor Namecard

Eldritch Armor skin

The in-game description for the skin is as follows:

"He used black sorcery irresponsibly! It's his fault that Peter is gone... and he's going to pay!

Frozen Demon (S-Tier) - 1400 Units (1600 if you purchase the bundle)

Frozen Demon Image via NetEase Games)

The Frozen Demon outfit for Magik has been finally made available for purchase and if you love playing as her, you can consider picking this up. This skin sees Magik donning her winter clothes, and bringing a chainsaw to the battle instead of her sword. You can obtain the outfit for 1400 Units, or go for the bundle that will contain a few extra goodies for 1600.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Valentine's Day Streamer Giveaway event details explored

Items contained in the bundle

Slope Master MVP Animation

Snowswording Emote

Frozen Demon outfit

Frozen Demon Nameplate

Frozen Demon Spray

The in-game description is as follows:

"Now you look like my 'little snowflake' inside and out."

Amethyst Armor (A-tier) - 600 Units

Amethyst Armor (Image via NetEase Games)

The Amethyst Armor Magik Skin is a recolored version of her default outfit. Anyone who loves playing as her, but is not confident about spending for the Eldritch Armor skin should definitely pick this one up for a cheap price of 600 Units.

Read more: Marvel Rivals announces Valentine's special skins for Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman

As stated in the skin's description, this armor of Magik borrows the pink and purple color tones from Psylocke's outfit in Marvel Rivals.

Items included in this bundle

Amethyst Armor outfit

The in-game description for this outfit states the following:

"Krakoa popped up some curious blossoms whose spray could turn anything yellow a shade of purple. How do I know? Just look at me and my weapon-we're both rocking Psylocke's signature hue now."

Default (B-tier) - Free

Default outfit (Image via NetEase Games)

The default outfit for the mutant, Magik certainly got its own charms. But the black battle armor with the yellow sword can get a bit dull for the eyes over time, and you should definitely pick up one of the other costumes if you love to play as Magik.

Check out: Marvel Rivals Season 1 rank adjustments finally addresses player concerns

Magik in Marvel Rivals can be an explosive force on the team if played while following a proper strategy. Her ability to create an impact on the match depends on the team's ability to create windows for this hero to close in on enemies and deal lethal slashes. This makes her a character who needs to act on available opportunities while creating space on the map for the team.

Magik's cosmetics portray this otherworldly strength that she brings with regal designs and accent colors. Her sword also receives themed makeovers to fit the skin and to complete the set. Fans can choose to purchase the items from the in-game store.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.