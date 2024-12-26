All Marvel Rivals Magneto skins: Tier list and Prices

Magneto in Marvel Rivals is a strong and dependable Vanguard character from the classic X-Men roster. Although his ability kit is quite simple to understand, the application of his powers on the battlefield can be difficult for beginners. His ability to deal damage surges when teamed up with Scarlet Witch as he can make use of a medium-range blade attack.

Magneto in Marvel Rivals has four cosmetics in the game including the basic version. The base skin is available for all players as this Vanguard remains unlocked by default in the game. So far, the character has one standalone skin, one in the battle pass, and another that comes with a bundle. However, you can choose to purchase only the character skin from the bundle as well.

This article will highlight all the cosmetics available for Magneto in Marvel Rivals.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All available Magneto skins in Marvel Rivals

Here is a tier list for all the available Magneto skins as of Marvel Rivals Season 0.

Tier Outfit name S-Rank Master of Magnetism, King Magnus A-Tier Default B-Tier Uncanny Blacksteel

Master of Magnetism (S-Rank) - 1400 Units (1600 for the bundle)

Master of Magnetism (Image via NetEase Games)

The Master of Magnetism is easily the best pick for comic book fans, especially if you love playing Magneto in Marvel Rivals. This skin sees the X-Men villain donning his iconic purple and red attire from the pages of the comic books and the animated show, all ready to decimate his foes.

The bundle for this skin costs 1600 Units and comes packed with MVP animation, emotes, etc., or you can just obtain the outfit at the cost of 1400 Units.

Items in this bundle

Master of Magnetism skin

Master of Magnetism Nameplate

Master of Magnetism spray

Magnetic Steps emote

Final Warning MVP animation

The in-game description for the skin states the following:

"All I demand is fear, and blind obedience! For I am Magneto...mightiest of all the Mutants!"

King Magnus (S-tier)

King Magnus skin for Magneto in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The King Magnus skin for Magneto is quite recent and arrived as a part of the Season 1 Battle Pass. To acquire this skin, you would need to purchase the Luxury Battle Pass and complete Page 4 for the reward. Once you complete it, the skin can be unlocked and equipped on the Vanguard hero.

The in-game description of this skin reads:

"Gathered royals and honored guests...The House of Magnus!!!"

Default (A-Tier) - Free

Default (Image via NetEase Games)

The default Magneto skin in Marvel Rivals is easily one of the better-looking default outfits out there in the game. Taking inspiration from several comic designs for Erik, this skin perfectly fits him. The metallic armor fits Magneto's design and gives him the daunting vibe that he is known for.

Uncanny Blacksteel (B-Tier) - 600 Units

Uncanny Blacksteel (Image via NetEase)

The Uncanny Blacksteel is the recolored version of the default Magneto skin that costs you 600 Units. It borrows its inspiration from several X-Men media but is not that much of an upgrade visually compared to the default version. If you love playing as Magneto, it would be wiser to wait till NetEase introduces more skins for him instead of wasting your Units on this outfit.

Items in this bundle

Uncanny Blacksteel skin

The in-game description states the following:

"I have been known by many names. Max Eisenhardt. Erik Lehnsherr. Magnus. Magneto. Each name marks its own sin. And one day I'll answer for those offenses. But not today. Only my actions...what I do in the name of all mutants...hold."

Magneto in Marvel Rivals has one of the most terrifying ultimate abilities. It is capable of inflicting massive area-based damage and taking out smaller health pool heroes with a single hit. Fans can choose to get one of the skins for this Vanguard and dominate games with extra flair while securing more wins.

It is important to note that skins do not affect the abilities or stats of any character in the game and are only visual changes.

