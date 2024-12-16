All Marvel Rivals Mantis skins: Tier list and prices

Mantis in Marvel Rivals is one of the strongest Strategist heroes in the entire game. Her ability kit is quite easy to use and has straightforward effects, making it easy to assist allies during team fights. However, her primary fire can dish out a lot of damage depending on the player's raw mechanical skills. Moreover, she can buff her damage output even more with one of her powers.

Mantis in Marvel Rivals has a total of five skins including the base version. The basic skin is accessible to all players as it is a part of the hero and Mantis is unlocked by default in the game. She has some unique skins but the variations only appear in the form of design since the color selections remain almost similar. Some skins are standalone for the hero while others have bundle deals that fans can choose to purchase.

Trending

This article will highlight all available skins for Mantis in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All available Mantis Skins in Marvel Rivals from worst to best

5) Knowhere Corp (B-Tier) - 600 Units

Knowhere Corp (Image via NetEase Games)

The Knowhere Corp outfit for Mantis is a slight color rework of her original costume. It looks worse than her default skin, in our opinion, as it changes her skin color to green and her dress to a dull mixture of gray, white, and orange.

Also read: 5 best heroes to team up with Mantis in Marvel Rivals

This skin doesn't seem worth the 600 Units it costs, and you should save your precious currency for other Mantis outfits.

Items you can obtain with this bundle:

Knowhere Corp outfit

The in-game description for the skin is as follows:

"Space corps? We're in space. You don't have to call everything out here space something."

4) Default (B-Tier)

Default (Image via NetEase Games)

The default skin for this Guardians of the Galaxy member is quite iconic, with Mantis donning a green suit with plant-like features. The green-and-brown color palette of this outfit complements her unique aesthetic well, and looks way better than the Knowhere Corp dress. The best part — being the game's default Mantis skin, it is completely free.

Also read: Marvel Rivals to add special skin for completing Ranked achievements

3) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (A-Tier) - 1600 Units (1800 for the bundle)

GOTG Vol 3 (Image via NetEase Games)

The red-and-blue dress from 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 can also make for a worthy purchase for all the Mantis mains out there. You will need 1600 Units if you want to buy the skin only, or pay an extra 200 (1800 Units) for the bundle that comes with MVP animations and other cosmetic items.

Read more: A Marvel Rivals player spent 114 days on the game, fans debate over the impossible achievement

While we love the color palette, it is definitely not the best Mantis Skin that Marvel Rivals has on offer.

Items you can obtain with this bundle:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Outfit

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Spray

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Nameplate

Power of Empathy MVP animation

Feel Like Dancing Emote

The in-game description for the skin is as follows:

"Don't forget where we came from."

2) Galactic Wings (S-Tier) - $5 for the Battle Pass

Galactic Wings (Image via NetEase Games)

Galactic Wings is an exclusive Mantis skin locked behind the premium tier of the Marvel Rivals Season 0 Battle Pass. This outfit sees the Guardian donning a futuristic armor made out of Vibranium. This skin comes with the game's Season 0 Battle Pass, which, for $5, offers other in-game resources as well. Hence, we believe this is currently the best outfit to obtain for all the Mantis mains out there.

Read more: Best Marvel Rivals Heroes tier list (February 2025)

The in-game description for the skin is as follows.

"An ancient proverb states: When ants unite, they can carry an elephant. Imagine what a Mantis armored in Vibranium mesh can do?"

1) Jade Maiden (S-tier)

Jade Maiden skin for Mantis in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Jade Maiden cosmetic for Mantis is quite recent and arrived as a part of the Immortal Dragon in Season 1. The entire bundle costs 1600 Units but you can also buy the skin separately for 1400 Units. It is a regal makeover for the Strategist hero while boasting a brilliant golden accent and a jade-green base.

Here are the items that you can get in the bundle:

Jade Maiden skin

Immortal Tide MVP animation screen

Jade Melody Emote

Jade Maiden Nameplate

Jade Maiden Spray

The in-game description of the skins reads:

"At the precipice of K`un-Lun, resides a spiritual prodigy, garbed in green akin to jade, hair flowing like clouds. A master of martial arts, wielding fists as might as a dragon. Each movement is a dance surrounded by spiritual energy, revered by all living beings."

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and new.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.