All Marvel Rivals Peni Parker skins: Tier list and prices

Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals has a total of four cosmetics in the game including the base skin. The basic skin is available to use for all players as the hero is unlocked by default. However, her skins follow a similar design pattern with the only difference being the colors and a few additional elements at most. Fans can choose to get the skins from the in-game store directly.

Peni Parker is a Vanguard in Marvel Rivals who is adept at rigging up areas around the map with explosives. Her ability kit has straightforward effects but can be difficult to use as there are a few intricacies that need to be matched. However, once you master this hero, holding map objectives can become comparatively easy with Peni Parker's mines and traps.

This article will highlight all available skins for Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Ranking all available Marvel Rivals Peni Parker skins

The tier list is divided into three parts:

S-tier A-tier B-tier

Tier Skin S-tier Ven#m A-tier Olive Skimmer, Blue Tarantula B-tier Default Skin

1) Ven#m (S-tier)

Peni Parker's Ven#m skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Ven#m suit is inspired by the costume in the second issue, Edge of Spider-Geddon (2018). The skin pays homage to the creation of the Ven#m mech in the comic book, as the suit ultimately goes rogue and assimilates May Parker and Addy Brock into itself, as explained by this in-game quote:

"Addy is no longer. May is no longer. We are one. WE ARE VEN#M."

You can buy the Ven#m suit separately for 1,400 units, or as part of a bundle titled Peni Parker - Ven#m bundle for a discounted 1,600 units. It includes the following things:

Peni Parker - Ven#m skin

Going Crazy MVP animation

Lost Control Emote

Ven#m Nameplate and Spray

This is one of the best Marvel Rivals Peni Parker skins, providing an antagonistic spin on the hero's original themes.

2) Olive Skimmer (A-tier)

Peni Parker's Olive Skimmer skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Olive Skimmer skin is a reskin of Peni's default costume, created for Season 0 of the hero shooter. While it is a color swap of the original costume, it provides a nice change of visuals to the character. Peni also has an in-game reason for this color, as expressed in this bio-quote:

"Any sci-fi flick will tell you, data grows green. To catch those cyber cowboys with dirty tricks up their sleeves, I've woven a cloak of dense data over my Sp//der suit and become a stealthy cyber-agent! Let's face Pixel Corp head-on, shall we?"

You can buy the Olive Skimmer skin for 600 units in the game. This Marvel Rivals Peni Parker skin offers a refreshing change to Peni's signature colors.

3) Blue Tarantula (A-tier)

Blue Tarantula skin for Peni Parker (Image via NetEase Games)

The Blue Tarantula skin for Peni Parker is a part of the Season 1 Battle Pass. You will need to unlock and complete Page 3 of the pass to get this skin. It is a free reward that you can secure by simply grinding the game and completing different missions.

The in-game description for the skin reads:

"SP//DR's latest aesthetic takes cues from the fabled Blue Baboon Tarantula, a secret obsession of Peni's father. This arachnid, indigenous to the enigmatic Socotra Island radiated a captivating, enigmatic blue luminescence across its form before going extinct in the 2070s. This remarkable spider captivated Peni in her youth, leaving an enduring impression that will remain with her always."

4) Peni Parker (B-tier)

Peni Parker's default skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Peni Parker is the character's default skin in the Marvel-themed shooter. It shows her in a white uniform with red and black hints: the Sp//der suit is red with black endoskeleton and gold highlights. This skin will be available for free when you start the game.

Among the best Marvel Rivals Peni Parker skins, it brings the unique design of Peni Parker and her Sp//der suit to life.

