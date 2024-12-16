All Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon skins: Tier list and prices

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals is a Strategist hero with a simple ability kit. This makes him one of the easiest characters to master in the entire hero-shooter. This hero has a total of four skins in NetEase Games's title including the base variant. The base skin is available for all players as the character remains unlocked by default.

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals can deal quite a bit of focused damage while providing heals with the same weapon. The primary fire can eliminate most small health pool heroes with ease but fails to deliver lethal blows to Vanguards. Fans can choose to get costumes for this Guardian of the Galaxy directly from the in-game store.

This article will highlight all the skins available for Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All available Rocket Raccoon skins in Marvel Rivals from worst to best

S-tier

Wild Winter

Wild Winter (Image via NetEase Games)

The Rocket Raccoon Wild Winter skin was recently released under the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration event. You can purchase the skin before January 10, 2025, for 1400 Units. It gives Rocket Raccoon an attractive winter-themed outfit along with his trademark red vest which appears similar to the comics. The tactical snow goggles can further add to the overall appeal of this skin.

In terms of aesthetic appeal, the skin certainly stands out from the rest making it a worthy S-tier skin for the time being. The in-game description of this skin is as follows:

“Never thought I’d be this wiped out by a mountain on Earth. What’s the name of this place again? Something like ‘hey-more-lay-us’?”

A-tier

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

GOTG Vol 3 (Image via NetEase Games)

The GOTG Vol. 3 skin brings back the iconic uniform worn by Rocket Raccoon in the 2023 film. It can make fans of the films relate to the character a little bit more and it adds an air of familiarity for Marvel fans. The skin alone can be purchased for 1600 units which is an affordable price given the overall appeal of this skin. This item’s in-game description is:

"Someday I'm gonna make great machines that fly. And me and my friends are gonna go flying together, into the forever and beautiful sky."

Default

Rocket's default outfit (Image via NetEase Games)

The default Rocket Raccoon skin by itself is rather attractive. The developers at NetEase Games have done their best to bring the character to life. His armor adds to the strong weapon-heavy aesthetic of the character. Furthermore, the skin is available for free and portrays the character quite charmingly and accurately. Certainly, it's one of the best skins in Marvel Rivals.

B-tier

Rocky

Rocky (Image via NetEase Games)

Finally, the Rocky Rocket Raccoon skin is perhaps the least appealing of all currently. It is merely a recolor of the default skin. It gives Rocket a bright shade of green. It costs only 600 Units in Marvel Rivals. It’s somewhat impressive but does not manage to stand out as it’s not much different from the default version.

The in-game description for the Rocky outfit is as follows:

"Lord Dyvyne's kidnapped Lylla, my soulmate...an' that REALLY makes my FUR FLY!"

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals is an agile Strategist in the game who can make use of dashes to reposition himself. It can also be used to follow up behind the Vanguards of the team to provide support during team fights. However, it is most useful in escaping dangerous situations like being targeted by the enemy team fighters.

You can trick, dash, and kite enemies around in style with one of these skins. It is important to note that the cosmetics are only visual changes. They do not affect any of the character abiilties or stats. So you cannot gain any direct advantage by purchasing the skins.

