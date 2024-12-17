All Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch skins: Tier list and prices

Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals has a total of four cosmetics in the game including the base skin. The basic skin is free for all players to use as this Duelist character is unlocked by default in NetEase Games' hero shooter. All of her skins follow a distinct red accent while showcasing different design elements. Fans can choose to purchase the cosmetics or get the entire bundle if available.

Ad

Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals is a powerful damage dealer who had a meta position in most team compositions during Season 0. However, her small health pool makes it difficult to execute longer aggressive strategies. The ability kit is quite straightforward and can be mastered with a few hours of grind. Regardless, you can add a bit more flair to your gameplay with one of her skins.

This article will highlight all skins that are available for Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Ad

Trending

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All available Scarlet Witch skins in Marvel Rivals from worst to best

Here is a tier list for all the available skins for Wanda Maximoff.

Ad

Tier Outfit name S-Rank Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness A-Tier Nyx Weaver, Emporium Matron B-Tier Default

Ad

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness (S-Tier) - 1600 Units (1800 for the bundle)

The Multiverse of Madness outfit (Image via NetEase Games)

Tying in with the many MCU-themed skins in Marvel Rivals, this outfit features the same look as Elizabeth Olsen in the second Doctor Strange movie. This is the only premium Scarlet Witch skin in Marvel Rivals that is available as of Season 0 of the game. You can purchase it for either 1600 Units (Outfit only), or pay 1800 for the bundle that comes packed with a few other things.

Ad

Also read: Fans want this new game mode added to Marvel Rivals

Items you can obtain with this bundle:

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness Outfit

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness Namecard

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness Spray

Timeless Appeal Emote

Paths to Reunion MVP animation.

The in-game description reads:

"That's what every mother does"

Emporium Matron (A-tier) - Season 1 Battle Pass

Emporium Matron skin for Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Emporium Matron cosmetic for Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals arrived as a part of the Season 1 Battle Pass. You can secure this skin by unlocking and completing Page 9. It is one of the free rewards in the first seasonal update that you can get without purchasing the Luxury Battle Pass.

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals makes adjustments in Seasonal Rewards just before Season 1 second half starts

The in-game description of the skin reads:

"So, I built a spiritual mercantile. Here at Emporium, people can get help with the small things. And for those in greatest need...There's the Last Door. Part seeking spell. Part portal. It finds those at their lowest, those with nowhere to turn, and brings them here."

Ad

Nyx Weaver (A-Tier) - 600 Units

Nyx Weaver (Image via NetEase Games)

Similar to other hero skins, the Nyx Weaver is a recolor of Wanda's base outfit and will cost you around 600 Units. While it changes the color palette of Wanda from crimson to black, it simply looks stunning and feels like an improvement over the base Scarlet Witch skin.

Ad

Read more: Marvel Rivals players want these announcer packs added to the game

For any Scarlet Witch mains out there, this might be a worthy investment that you can obtain for a relatively low price. That said, a better one exists, so you might want to save your precious Units for that.

Items you can obtain with this bundle:

Nyx Weaver outfit

The in-game description reads:

"Olympus once harbored a mysterious goddess, who embodied the starless, moonless night. She vanished into the embrace of Chaos, leaving nothing but her dark cloak behind. I bet that's why it took me five whole pages of the Darkhold to barter it from Khonshu's grip."

Ad

Default (B-tier) - Free

Default Outfit for Wanda in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The default Outfit sees her wearing her iconic crimson dress from the comics. While nothing is wrong with this Scarlet Witch skin, you should pick a better one using your Units in Marvel Rivals. There are far better cosmetics on offer, and you can get them for free. You must simply farm Units by grinding the seasonal event missions and completing the battle pass.

Ad

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.