All Marvel Rivals Wolverine skins: Tier list and prices

Marvel Rivals Wolverine skins come in different designs and color accents. He has a total of four cosmetics in the game including the basic skin. The base costume is available for all players as this Duelist hero is unlocked by default in NetEase Games' latest hero shooter. Fans can choose to buy whichever item they prefer from the store directly.

Marvel Rivals Wolverine is a great character to play in online lobbies but can be difficult to master for newcomers. This is primarily because of his ability kit and percentage damage output which makes him stronger against high health pool heroes. However, you can try his skills out in the practice arena to learn about the character's abilities and their effects.

This article will highlight all available for Wolverine in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All available Marvel Rivals Wolverine skins with tier list and prices

Tier Skin Name S-tier MCU Deadpool & Wolverine A-tier Blood Berserker B-tier Base Skin, Lone Wolf

1) MCU Deadpool & Wolverine (S-tier)

From Deadpool & Wolverine movie (2024 (Image via NetEase Games)

This MCU-inspired skin is a showstopper, bringing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into Marvel Rivals with his vibrant yellow suit from Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s not just an outfit; it’s a symbol of the character’s journey from page to screen. The attention to detail, from the colors to the intricate design, makes it one of the game’s most visually striking and best skins. The in-game description is as follows:

"You know what? You're the best Wolverine."

Priced at 1600 units, the bundle option for 1800 units (discounted from 2400) sweetens the deal, offering extras like the Maximum Effort MVP, I Don’t Play Nice emote, a nameplate, and a spray.

2) Blood Berserker (A-tier)

Blood Berserker skin for Wolverine in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Blood Berserker in Marvel Rivals is a costume that arrived as a part of the Season 1 Battle Pass. You can get this item by purchasing the Luxury Battle Pass and completing Page 10 of the same. Once you get the page done, you can receive your reward and enjoy this new gothic skin.

It is a standalone costume for Wolverine and does not appear in the store with a bundle. It is a greyscale-themed cosmetic with blood-red accent adamantium claws.

The in-game description of the skin reads:

"I know a thing of two about living a long time, you tend to forget what fear is. Dracula's messed with people I care about for far too long, so let's remind him why he should stay in his coffin."

3) Base Skin (B-tier)

Wolverine first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #180 (Image via NetEase Games)

Wolverine’s base skin is a tribute to his long-standing legacy, featuring the classic yellow and blue costume that comic fans instantly recognize. Logan’s regenerative healing factor, coupled with his berserker rage, makes him a force of nature, and this skin reflects his relentless spirit.

From protecting mutants to battling foes like Doom 2099, the base skin reflects Wolverine's constant presence as a force of nature. Although this free skin isn't the most glamorous option within Marvel Rivals, its nostalgic value makes it great for long-time fans of the character.

4) Lone Wolf (B-tier)

Lone Wolf costume from Marvel Rivals season 0 (Image via NetEase Games)

For those who prefer Logan's grittier side, Lone Wolf delivers the rugged aesthetic. The skin features a brown leather jacket and has a brooding vibe, so it shows Logan as having left the X-Men to embrace solitude.

The in-game description is as follows:

"Quitting the X-Men? Logan’s been there, done that. But they know he just needs to cool off, run with the wolves, and remember that he’s not an animal, but a man."

While it's a cool departure from the traditional Wolverine look, it doesn't have the wow factor of the higher-tiered options. However, at just 600 units, it's a good budget option for fans who want to channel Logan's brooding, lone-wolf persona.

Marvel Rivals Wolverine is expected to receive a new makeover in future updates. This is one of the classic heroes from the X-Men lineup and will likely receive fresh bundles. Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of Marvel Rivals for announcements about skins.

