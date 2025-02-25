Avowed is one of those games where the player base can decide early on how they want to play. However, there's a catch. As you customize your envoy early on in the introduction phase, you must select which class suits your playstyle. If you are a brave brawler, you can select the warrior class. If you want to become an overpowered glass cannon, the wizard class is a better choice for you.

However, if you want a strong focus with ranged attacks and a penchant for stealth attacks, being a ranger can give you the best of both worlds. That said, this article will cover every skill under the ranger class and how it can benefit your build.

All Ranger Skills in Avowed

The Ranger skill tree will take some time to complete (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

The Ranger class in Avowed has a handful of abilities you can unlock while progressing the story and completing side quests. As you level up, you earn skill points that can be spent on the robust and extensive skill tree. There is a total of 18 skills that you can earn throughout your playthrough, divided into different levels.

Keep in mind that these abilities shouldn't be taken for granted, especially as you progress through the story. In the later parts of the game, some abilities will remain active while others become passive. Thus, it is important to know what these can provide your envoy and adjust your build accordingly. Here are all the abilities for the ranger class:

Level 1 Abilities

Tanglefoot : This ability will allow you to summon vines from the ground to keep enemies in place. It can inflict enemies with poison and extend the duration after reaching the maximum rank.

: This ability will allow you to summon vines from the ground to keep enemies in place. It can inflict enemies with poison and extend the duration after reaching the maximum rank. Finesse : This ability will increase the damage of your one-handed melee weapons.

: This ability will increase the damage of your one-handed melee weapons. Parry : This ability will allow you to block incoming attacks, and a perfect parry can stun enemies.

: This ability will allow you to block incoming attacks, and a perfect parry can stun enemies. Marksmanship : Your marksmanship skills with ranged weapons will improve drastically, and the damage will be increased.

: Your marksmanship skills with ranged weapons will improve drastically, and the damage will be increased. Evasive: You can move much faster to dodge incoming attacks.

These are all the earliest skills you can unlock in the game. It is worth noting that some abilities have additional ranks as well.

Level 5 Abilities

Shadowing Beyond : You can mask yourself from enemies until your Essence runs out.

: You can mask yourself from enemies until your Essence runs out. Piercing Thrusts : Power attacks with melee weapons will be increased.

: Power attacks with melee weapons will be increased. Steady Aim : Accuracy is everything, and this ability can slow down time before you take a shot.

: Accuracy is everything, and this ability can slow down time before you take a shot. Survivalist : This passive ability will greatly benefit your survival skills.

: This passive ability will greatly benefit your survival skills. Scavenger: You will gain more loot and crafting materials as you scavenge the outdoors.

Level 10 Abilities

Power Slide : You can perform power slides towards enemies and knock them off their feet in exchange for Essence.

: You can perform towards enemies and knock them off their feet in exchange for Essence. Quick Switch : Switching between weapons in the heat of battle can be risky, and this ability can reload weapons in your inventory much faster .

: Switching between weapons in the heat of battle can be risky, and this ability can . Arrow Deflection: You can now deflect incoming projectiles, such as arrows and bullets following successful parries.

The Ranger class is perfectly balanced compared to the other two available classes (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Level 15 Abilities

Into the Fray : You can summon a bear to help you in a fight, and your summon will last longer after reaching the maximum rank.

: You can summon a bear to help you in a fight, and your summon will last longer after reaching the maximum rank. Critical Strike : Your chances of landing a critical strike will increase immensely.

: Your chances of landing a critical strike will increase immensely. Sniper: Damage to unsuspecting targets from a distance will be increased.

Level 20 Abilities

The flurry of blows : You can recover your maximum attack speed and stamina regeneration in a matter of seconds.

: You can recover your maximum attack speed and stamina regeneration in a matter of seconds. Staggering Attacks: Your ranged power attacks can now deal additional stun damage on your targets.

That covers every single ranger ability in the game. It is up to you if you want to play through the entire game with a dedicated ranger build. However, the developers of Obsidian Entertainment don't want the player base to be limited to one class. You can mix and match different skills to create your dream build in the game.

The ranger class has everything you need to survive and deal impressive damage towards enemies (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

For the most part, you will be using a variety of ranged weapons, such as bows, pistols, and arquebuses. While these weapons can deal impressive damage, you can optimize your build even further with diverse abilities. It would be wise to strategically spend your ability points and learn about their perks and benefits.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X and S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

