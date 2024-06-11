All teams qualified for Esports World Cup 2024 Apex Legends tournament

The Esports World Cup 2024 for Apex Legends is being hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and is one of the biggest esports events for Electronic Arts’ battle royale title. It is being hosted by the prestigious Esports World Cup Foundation and ESL. The prize pool for this entire competition is $2,000,000 (USD), with 40 star-studded teams fighting for the coveted champion position.

Fans can expect to see top-tier gameplay from the finest professional teams in Apex Legends esports as they meet on stage for an epic LAN tournament. This article will highlight all qualified teams for Apex Legends Esports World Cup 2024.

Which teams will be playing in Apex Legends Esports World Cup 2024?

Here is a list of all the teams that have qualified to play in the Apex Legends Esports World Cup 2024:

North America

Team Falcons

Moist Esports

TSM

Team Liquid

DSG

Elev8 Gaming

Spacestation Gaming

Luminosity

NRG

Tripods

EMEA

Aurora Gaming

Natus Vincere

Alliance

Made In Heaven

O7

Passion UA

Blacklist Int.

Gaimin Gladiators

DMS

APAC North

Fnatic

Reject Winnity

GHS Professional

Riddle

HAO

Crazy Raccoon

Red Rams

Northeption

FENNEL

Team 14Lost

APAC South

Weibo Gaming

Legends Gaming

Mkers

LGD Gaming

Virtus.pro

Serenity

Geekay Esports

Heroez

Lightning Unicorn

South America

Geared Gaming

LeaveNoWitness

We might see some changes in the Esports World Cup 2024 rosters for Apex Legends, as the teams have been shuffling some players. However, all major adjustments have been made and they will likely remain the same throughout the tournament.

Match Format

The competition will kick off with a group stage where 20 teams will compete in separate funnels (Groups A and B). Each group will play a total of 10 games and compete to earn points to stay on top of the leaderboard.

Once the group stage concludes, the top nine teams from both sides will advance to the Finals while all other teams till position 19 will play in a Last Chance series. The 20th-position teams from each group will be eliminated.

The Last Chance phase will also feature a total of 10 matches from which only the two best teams will qualify for the Finals. The rest will be eliminated from the tournament.

The Finals will host 20 teams, looking to be crowned winners of the competition. The first 18 teams to qualify from the group stages will have advanced starting points based on their performance in the matches.

Prize Pool Distribution

Here is a quick breakdown of all the prizes for each position in the Apex Legends Esports World Cup 2024:

1st - $600,000

2nd - $375,000

3rd - $200,000

4th - $135,000

5th - $100,000

6th - $85,000

7th - $70,000

8th - $55,000

9th - $40,000

10th - $30,500

11th - $26,500

12th - $24,500

13th - $22,500

14th - $20,500

15th - $18,500

16th - $17,000

17th - $15,500

18th - $14,000

19th - $13,000

20th - $12,000

21st - $11,000

22nd - $10,500

23rd - $10,000

24th - $9,500

25th - $9,000

26th - $8,500

27th - $8,000

28th - $7,500

29th - $7,000

30th - $6,500

31st - $6,000

32nd - $5,500

33rd - $5,000

34th - $4,500

35th - $4,000

36th - $3,500

37th - $3,000

38th - $2,500

39th - $2,000

40th - $2,000

That concludes our overview of the Apex Legends Esports World Cup 2024. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.