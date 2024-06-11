All teams qualified for Esports World Cup 2024 Apex Legends tournament

The Esports World Cup 2024 for Apex Legends is being hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and is one of the biggest esports events for Electronic Arts’ battle royale title. It is being hosted by the prestigious Esports World Cup Foundation and ESL. The prize pool for this entire competition is $2,000,000 (USD), with 40 star-studded teams fighting for the coveted champion position.
Fans can expect to see top-tier gameplay from the finest professional teams in Apex Legends esports as they meet on stage for an epic LAN tournament. This article will highlight all qualified teams for Apex Legends Esports World Cup 2024.
Which teams will be playing in Apex Legends Esports World Cup 2024?
Here is a list of all the teams that have qualified to play in the Apex Legends Esports World Cup 2024:
North America
- Team Falcons
- Moist Esports
- TSM
- Team Liquid
- DSG
- Elev8 Gaming
- Spacestation Gaming
- Luminosity
- NRG
- Tripods
EMEA
- Aurora Gaming
- Natus Vincere
- Alliance
- Made In Heaven
- O7
- Passion UA
- Blacklist Int.
- Gaimin Gladiators
- DMS
APAC North
- Fnatic
- Reject Winnity
- GHS Professional
- Riddle
- HAO
- Crazy Raccoon
- Red Rams
- Northeption
- FENNEL
- Team 14Lost
APAC South
- Weibo Gaming
- Legends Gaming
- Mkers
- LGD Gaming
- Virtus.pro
- Serenity
- Geekay Esports
- Heroez
- Lightning Unicorn
South America
- Geared Gaming
- LeaveNoWitness
We might see some changes in the Esports World Cup 2024 rosters for Apex Legends, as the teams have been shuffling some players. However, all major adjustments have been made and they will likely remain the same throughout the tournament.
Match Format
The competition will kick off with a group stage where 20 teams will compete in separate funnels (Groups A and B). Each group will play a total of 10 games and compete to earn points to stay on top of the leaderboard.
Once the group stage concludes, the top nine teams from both sides will advance to the Finals while all other teams till position 19 will play in a Last Chance series. The 20th-position teams from each group will be eliminated.
The Last Chance phase will also feature a total of 10 matches from which only the two best teams will qualify for the Finals. The rest will be eliminated from the tournament.
The Finals will host 20 teams, looking to be crowned winners of the competition. The first 18 teams to qualify from the group stages will have advanced starting points based on their performance in the matches.
Prize Pool Distribution
Here is a quick breakdown of all the prizes for each position in the Apex Legends Esports World Cup 2024:
- 1st - $600,000
- 2nd - $375,000
- 3rd - $200,000
- 4th - $135,000
- 5th - $100,000
- 6th - $85,000
- 7th - $70,000
- 8th - $55,000
- 9th - $40,000
- 10th - $30,500
- 11th - $26,500
- 12th - $24,500
- 13th - $22,500
- 14th - $20,500
- 15th - $18,500
- 16th - $17,000
- 17th - $15,500
- 18th - $14,000
- 19th - $13,000
- 20th - $12,000
- 21st - $11,000
- 22nd - $10,500
- 23rd - $10,000
- 24th - $9,500
- 25th - $9,000
- 26th - $8,500
- 27th - $8,000
- 28th - $7,500
- 29th - $7,000
- 30th - $6,500
- 31st - $6,000
- 32nd - $5,500
- 33rd - $5,000
- 34th - $4,500
- 35th - $4,000
- 36th - $3,500
- 37th - $3,000
- 38th - $2,500
- 39th - $2,000
- 40th - $2,000
That concludes our overview of the Apex Legends Esports World Cup 2024. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.
