When will the Havoc be nerfed in Apex Legends?

Havoc is the current dominant meta weapon in Apex Legends. The Assault Rifle has always packed a powerful punch but got overshadowed by others in its class. However, the professional players seem to have accepted this new meta and are constantly using it in Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) matches. This quickly increased the pick rate of the weapon and has been plaguing almost all ranked matches.

This uptick in Havoc’s usage will likely catch the attention of the developers and result in a few balance updates for the gun. That said, let us take a look at when we can expect such a change and the possible nerfs for Havoc in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Havoc’s unquestionable strength and stale meta in Apex Legends

Looking at the trend at which the Havoc is being picked in the game, fans can expect to see a major nerf for the weapon at the start of Season 22. However, if the developers proactively wish to launch a balance update, it could arrive at the end of the first-ranked split. With the rank reset, the devs could ingrain numerous changes for this overpowered energy-type weapon.

The first and most basic change could be a reduction in the ammo capacity. Fewer bullets in a magazine would make it difficult for players to wipe out more than one enemy at a time. The same may be applied to extended magazines.

The drop rate of the gun may also be tweaked to allow other weapons like the Flatline and R-301 to shine. The same could also be done for the Turbocharger Hop-Up which reduces the wind-up time for the Havoc.

The developers might also take a drastic step and remove the Hop-Up from the game, similar to the removal of the Skullpiercer. However, this might completely shatter the Havoc’s meta in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale title. It would be an extreme case and can even have detrimental side effects.

The removal of attachment slots might be on the list of options as well. This has a greater possibility of occurring as the devs have resorted to such strategies which was recently seen for the Longbow Sniper. The energy-type weapon might have its magazine slot or the stock slot removed.

The removal of a stock slot would mean longer gun switch duration and allow the devs to increase its recoil kick. Such a change would inevitably increase the skill ceiling required to master the weapon.

The removal of a stock slot would mean longer gun switch duration and allow the devs to increase its recoil kick. Such a change would inevitably increase the skill ceiling required to master the weapon.

It is important to note that these are not confirmed changes as Electronic Arts (EA) or Respawn Entertainment has not officially announced any updates.