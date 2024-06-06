"He makes it hard to play": TSM IGL Verhulst shares newfound motivation to grind Apex Legends after Hal's departure

TSM Verhulst made a few noteworthy comments about his ex-teammate and In-Game Leader (IGL) ImperialHal. A clip from his stream was uploaded on X by @TheyLuvGabss, where Verhulst was in the Firing Range and commented about the hardships that the team had to face while Hal was leading the team. In this clip, he said:

“I know that Hal got mad that… sort of playing the game more since he left. But it's, like, way easier to play the game when I know I am not playing with him. That’s just the truth. He makes it hard to play. He makes it hard to want to grind.”

Verhulst’s comment shed new light on the team’s past performance. Former TSM coach Raven, too, spoke about how Hal remained consistently motivated to win. At the same time, the other members began getting complacent during practice.

This article will highlight TSM Verhulst’s take on the newfound freedom in the team.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

TSM IGL Verhulst says it is easier to play Apex Legends after Hal’s departure

TSM Verhulst took up the mantle of IGL after ImperialHal left TSM and has participated in the recent ALGS Year 4 Split 2 matches. The team is currently 18th on the leaderboard with 9 points and 11 kills.

However, this is expected from a team that recently went through a massive change. Meanwhile, ImperialHal ranks first with Team Falcons in North America, with a whopping 46 points and 79 kills.

TSM Verhulst’s take on playing with Hal being difficult appears somewhat justified, as the ex-IGL of TSM has been spotted raging in-game on multiple occasions. But this might just be a by-product of being competitive and passionate about securing every win possible. Unfortunately, the same drive might not resonate with the entire roster and could cause problems in a professional environment.

The new TSM IGL also said that he can now play the game at ease knowing that Hal is not on his team. He went on to say that it became difficult to play the game and he was demotivated to grind Apex Legends for ALGS and other competitive tournaments.

With a new roster and TSM Verhulst leading the team, fans can expect to see gameplay and strategic changes. Moreover, the onboarding of a new coach could also boost the team morale after he said that their former coach, Raven, had fallen off towards the end.

While it is unfortunate that TSM’s roster has changed, it appears both TSM Verhulst and Falcons ImperialHal have found their place in the Apex Legends competitive scene. It is an exciting change and a fresh competitive season for all regions, where players will fight to prove their dominance in the lobby.

