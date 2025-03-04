All Unique Armors in Avowed

Unique armors in Avowed are special pieces of gear that provide distinct bonuses, resistances, and abilities, setting them apart from standard armor found throughout the game. Unlike common armor, these sets often come with lore-rich backstories and unique effects that can significantly impact your playstyle. Below is a complete list of all the unique armors in Avowed and how to obtain them.

Unique Armors and how to get them in Avowed

1) Blackwing Armor

Blackwing armor in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@LunarGuides)

Blackwing Armor is a light armor set that enhances your stealth capabilities and increases your critical hit chances. This armor is ideal if you rely on agility and precision in combat. You can obtain it by defeating Ygwulf during the "An Untimely End" main quest.

2) Stelgaer’s Pride

A medium armor offering balanced protection and agility, Stelgaer’s Pride includes the "Bloodied Fury" skill, which enhances your interruption resistance and attack power. You can find this armor in a cavern beneath Watcher's Mirror in the Dawnshore region, but you will need to break through wooden barriers to access it.

3) Steel Garrote Plate

Steel Garrote Plate is a heavy armor set that provides high damage reduction while boosting your melee attack power. It is located in the Galawain's Tusks region, inside a locked chest within the Bandit's Hollow.

4) Arcanist’s Gambeson

This light armor is perfect if you rely on magic, as it reduces the essence cost for spells and increases spellcasting speed. You can find it in a chest inside a small house on the southern edge of the Yellowband Camp.

5) Many-Hued Doublet

If you like talking your way out of situations, the Many-Hued Doublet is a great choice. This light armor increases your persuasion checks and boosts charisma, making negotiations easier. You can purchase it from the merchant Lynna in Claviger's Landing for a few hundred zenny.

6) Wayfarer’s Armor

Buy Wayfarer's armor from a merchant (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@LunarGuides)

Designed for those who travel often, Wayfarer’s Armor boosts your stamina and provides resistance to environmental hazards. You will receive it as a reward for completing the "Pilgrim's Path" side quest in the Emerald Stair region.

7) Warmage’s Robe

The Warmage’s Robe enhances your essence regeneration and boosts fire-based spells, making it perfect if you specialize in magic. You can find it hidden in an alcove within the Emberwood Forest.

8) Tranton Family Brigandine

This heavy armor offers high damage reduction while boosting your leadership abilities, making it ideal if you prefer a commanding role in battle. You can obtain it by completing the "Legacy of the Trantons" questline in Dawnshore.

9) Animancer’s Swallowtail

If you practice animancy, this light armor will enhance your abilities and increase your essence pool. You can purchase it from Lluisa Melcer at her shop in Farmer's Market for 5,250.

10) Vailian Breastplate

The Vailian Breastplate provides extra defense against ranged attacks and boosts your diplomacy skills. You can find it in the Vailian Trading Company warehouse in the city of New Yarma.

11) Death Knight Armor

If you want to feel truly unstoppable, the Death Knight Armor is for you. This heavy armor grants life-steal abilities and increases your resistance to necrotic damage. You can find it in the Crypt of the Fallen Knights in Shatterscarp.

12) Hjilde’s Handy Hide

Hjilde’s Handy Hide in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Lorebringr)

Perfect for crafters, Hjilde’s Handy Hide boosts your crafting skills while providing minor damage reduction. You can craft it using materials found in the Emerald Stair region.

13) Eothasian Breastplate

Favored by the faithful, the Eothasian Breastplate increases the healing you receive and enhances faith-based abilities. It is one of the easier armors to get, though how you obtain it will depend on your choices throughout the game.

14) Pauper’s Plate

If you need endurance, Pauper’s Plate is a great choice. This heavy armor reduces your stamina consumption and increases your carrying capacity. You can find it inside a chest in the Beggar's Respite area in Dawnshore.

15) Wolf Armor

Designed for hunters and trackers, Wolf Armor enhances your ability to follow trails and increases your movement speed. You can earn it by completing the "Call of the Wild" quest in Galawain's Tusks.

16) Wavebinder Robes

If you favor water-based magic, Wavebinder Robes will enhance your spells and provide resistance to frost damage. You can find them in a submerged chest in the Sunken Grotto of the Emerald Stair.

17) Stormdancer’s Scale

A great choice for agile fighters, Stormdancer’s Scale is a medium armor set that increases your agility and provides resistance to lightning damage. You can find it atop Stormwatch Peak in Galawain's Tusks.

18) Skald’s Brigandine

Skald’s Brigandine is a medium armor set that enhances your endurance and provides a bonus to abilities related to performance and persuasion. If you favor a bard-like playstyle, this armor will suit you well. It can be found in the archives of the Luminous Hall after completing a side quest related to the Skaldic Order.

19) Robes of Surpassing Brilliance

These robes are a must-have for any powerful spellcaster. The Robes of Surpassing Brilliance increase your spell power significantly while also reducing your cooldown times. You can obtain them by defeating the Arcane Revenant in the Hall of Echoes.

20) Necropants

A bizarre yet effective armor, the Necropants offer unique lifesteal abilities and increased resistance to dark magic. Worn by a legendary necromancer, you can find them deep within the Catacombs of the Forgotten.

21) Thirdborn Brigandine Jack

This brigandine armor provides solid protection while enhancing your ability to resist status effects. It is located within the ruins of the Broken Keep and requires a key obtained from a faction leader in the region.

22) Trickster’s Cuirass

A perfect choice if you enjoy deception and misdirection, the Trickster’s Cuirass increases your dodge chance and enhances stealth skills. You can steal it from the vaults of the Merchant's Guild in New Yarma.

23) Gambeson of the Grand Empire

Once worn by an esteemed general, this gambeson enhances leadership abilities and bolsters defenses against melee attacks. You can purchase it from an Imperial Arms Dealer in the city of Claviger's Landing.

24) Councilor’s Garb

If you enjoy political intrigue and persuasion, the Councilor’s Garb is an excellent choice. It boosts your charisma and negotiation skills, making it a staple for diplomatic characters. It can be obtained as a reward for completing a high-stakes political quest in Dawnshore.

25) Sky Mother’s Embrace

This light armor is infused with divine energy, increasing healing abilities and providing resistance to elemental damage. You can find it within the Temple of the Sky Mother after completing a pilgrimage quest.

26) Berserker Scale

Berserker Scale improves your attack (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@SimpleGuides89)

Perfect for aggressive fighters, Berserker Scale boosts your attack power when your health is low, making it a great choice for those who prefer high-risk, high-reward combat. You can find it by defeating the Warlord of the Howling Cliffs.

27) Helwalker’s Vestments

These vestments enhance your connection to the spirits, increasing your physical strength and magical abilities. You can obtain them from a Helwalker elder deep in the Whispering Woods.

28) Faith and Conviction

A well-balanced armor that boosts your defenses while increasing faith-based abilities, Faith and Conviction is an excellent choice for cleric-style characters. It is granted after completing a sacred trial at the Shrine of the Watcher.

29) Sentinel Mail

Sentinel Mail is a heavy armor set that grants extra resistance to physical damage while also increasing your awareness in battle. You can find it inside the Fortress of the Fallen Guard.

30) Lava-Forged Plate

This rare heavy armor is resistant to fire-based attacks and grants additional strength to your melee strikes. It is crafted in the heart of the Molten Forge using rare materials found deep within the volcanic caves.

31) Threads of the Faithful

A mystical light armor, Threads of the Faithful enhances your magical resistance and provides small passive health regeneration. It is a reward for completing the Trials of Devotion in the Sunken Sanctum.

32) Wildwalker Armor

If you thrive in the wilderness, the Wildwalker Armor is for you. It enhances survival skills, increases movement speed, and provides resistance to poison. You can earn it after completing the "Call of the Wild" questline.

33) Spiritmender

This robe-like armor increases your healing power and strengthens your ability to support allies. It is obtained from the sacred grove of the Spiritmenders after proving your worth in battle.

34) Engwithan Cuirass

An ancient armor set from a lost civilization, the Engwithan Cuirass enhances knowledge-based abilities and provides powerful magical protection. You can uncover it within the ruins of the Engwithan Keep.

35) Obsidian Order Cuirass

The legendary armor of the Obsidian Order, this cuirass offers unmatched durability and arcane resistance. You can obtain it by defeating the Grand Sorcerer in the Tower of Shadows.

No matter your approach to combat, Avowed offers a diverse range of unique armors to suit every type of adventurer. Whether you favor speed, magic, or sheer resilience, the right armor can make all the difference in battle. Some require you to defeat formidable enemies, while others are hidden in remote locations or granted as rewards for completing key quests.

Check out our other Avowed guides:

