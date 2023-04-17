Apex Legends' 5 best Legends to dominate ranked on Storm Point in Season 16 

Apex Legends is a fast-paced first-person-shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and produced by EA Games. One of the most popular games in the genre, Apex Legends’ unique movement tech and the gunplay it provides sets the game apart from the rest. With the launch of Season 16, Apex Legends has reworked its entire class system and introduced a brand new one. All the Legends have been adequately organized into their new classes and provide unique perks, adding another exciting aspect to the game.

This article will discuss the best Legend players can use to come out as winners in Season 16’s Storm Point in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Rampart and 4 other best Legends to get an advantage on Apex Legends Season 16 Storm Point

Apex Legends Status @_ApexStatus Maps in S16 will be Broken Moon, World's Edge and Storm Point.



Ranked maps will also rotate every 24 hours next season, instead of one each split. Maps in S16 will be Broken Moon, World's Edge and Storm Point.Ranked maps will also rotate every 24 hours next season, instead of one each split.

Storm Point is currently in rotation in the map pool of Apex Legends ranked and casual playlists. The map features unique terrain and architecture that require much in-game knowledge to overcome sticky situations. But besides the game sense acquired from grinding a game, players can pick some of the Legends to make their life easier when making difficult decisions.

Our five best Legend picks for ranked on Storm Point are:

1) Valkyrie

A Skirmisher in Apex Legends, Valkyrie is an excellent pick for newcomers and veterans. Her VTOL Jets allow her to fly and hover with a fuel meter indicating how long she can stay in the air. Players can use this to reposition during fights quickly. It is a great tool to gain high ground quickly and is often why you win a 1v1 duel.

Her tactical ability, Missile Swarm, allows players to shoot a bunch of micro-missiles that stun enemies and deal 25 damage upon direct hit. It acts as a crowd-control ability.

Valkyrie’s ultimate ability, Skyward Dive, launches her team into the sky, allowing them to reposition in different map areas. It is arguably the best rotational ability in the game that players can use to make plays, safely rotate out of the zone, and much more. She is an excellent pick for anyone who wants to use her in Storm Point.

2) Horizon

One of the most aggressive and high-skill-ceiling characters, Horizon is our second pick for Storm Point. Her tactical Gravity Lift allows her team to contest and take over the high ground quickly. Besides simply being a repositioning tool, players can use this ability to block doorways, push enemies out of cover, and much more. The possibilities that can be achieved with her tactical ability entirely depends upon the player’s creativity.

Her ultimate, Black Hole, can be a great initiating tool in Apex Legends. With the ability to suck players in, Horizon can launch her ultimate at an enemy team, paired with grenades to secure eliminations or create enough space to escape quickly, if need be.

Overall, Horizon’s ability to quickly reposition is one of the best at rapidly scaling high ground, especially on a map like Storm Point, where control over terrain could easily be why you win a game.

3) Seer

Despite recent nerfs, Seer remains a great pick in Storm Point, even in Season 16 of Apex Legends. His passive, Heart Seeker, allows him to hear and see the heartbeats of enemies near him. It is an excellent tool for seeking out teams trying to hide and ambush their squad.

His tactical ability, Focus of Attention greatly benefits team fights. With the ability to mark enemies and cancel any healing, it is terrifying to go against. Furthermore, his ultimate Exhibit creates a sphere of micro-drones that reveal anyone who dares to enter the kill box.

Seer’s recon abilities make him a fantastic pick for Storm Point with all its nooks and crannies. No player is safe when a proficient Seer in the lobby knows how to make the best use of his kit.

4) Loba

With the new Support class’s ability to craft banners in Apex Legends, Loba’s viability in the game has become all the more intrinsic. She is an excellent pick for Storm Point. Her ultimate ability, Black Market Boutique, can get her team kitted with the best armor, weaponry, and attachments.

Her translocator also aids her in quickly repositioning whenever necessary. Besides its repositioning capabilities, it can also be used to juke enemies regarding your positioning when used correctly. The latest class rework has made Loba’s presence more useful in the game.

5) Rampart

Rampart excels at taking space and claiming it as her own in Apex Legends. This aggressive wall-building, turret-unloading Legend is one of the best picks for Storm Point. Rampart’s Amped Cover allows her to quickly put up walls in her vicinity to protect herself and her team. The ability to boost damage by 20% makes it quite offensive.

Rampart isn’t just excellent at providing cover in open spaces. Her kit allows her to lock down buildings when required entirely. Paired with her mobile minigun, Sheila, foes who dare enter the perimeter will be obliterated in the blink of an eye.

With adequate positioning and game sense, players can use these Legends to make their games on Storm Point much smoother, possibly ensuring wins if played right. Overall, all the Legends we listed have solid kits and abilities suited to go all-out when on the battlefield.

