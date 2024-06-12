Apex Legends Mila: Everything we know so far

Apex Legends Mila is one of the many side characters in the Apex cinematic universe and carries a lot of impact on the ongoing storylines. Mila Alexander is the foster sister of Crypto and Caustic with Katerina Tikacek Nox, better known as Mystik, being her and Crypto’s stepmother. She shares a similar talent and is a professionally trained software engineer with a great aptitude to follow in Crypto’s footsteps as one of the best hackers.

This article will highlight the Apex Legends character Mila and her possible arrival in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Apex Legends Mila rumored to be the Tinkerer

In a recent X post, dataminer @TitanVoltaic revealed that the foster sister of Crypto and Caustic, Mila, is reportedly going to feature in the Apex Legends roster as Tinkerer. Although there are no leaks or details about the possible abilities, we know a few facts that can help us speculate the direction in which she would be built for the game.

Mila is an excellent software engineer and has a high aptitude for hacking, similar to Crypto. She was seen previously working for Torres Silva in the Mercenary Syndicate organization. She had also attempted to stop Crypto from accessing crucial data from a facility on Salvo, but let her foster brother through for her interests. Later, she lied to her employers to escape suspicion and stated that Crypto was better than she expected.

She might have an ability drawn from her genius in dealing with electrical equipment, which utilizes codes to function. That said, we can take a look at the abilities of pre-rework Sombra from Overwatch 2 who could hack equipment and silence enemies on the battlefield. Mila might have a signature ability that can be used to lock out the abilities of other Legends for a limited amount of time.

However, Tinkerer would need to be balanced for such an overpowered ability with a small AOE (Area Of Effect) and a short ability silence duration. Since Revenant has been reworked and the devs removed his silencing ability, a new legend with a similar power to disrupt enemy characters can make up for more interesting gameplay.

Mila's ultimate ability could be similar to Crypto’s Drone EMP and affect all legends in an area. It could also be an ability that removes the cooldown on all abilities for her teammates, which would be one step higher than sealing the powers of her enemies on the battlefield.

It is important to note that these are speculation based on the background of Mila Alexander and everything that we know so far. Electronic Arts (EA) or Respawn Entertainment has not officially confirmed any such details about the release of Tinkerer.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Apex Legends X page for more announcements. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.