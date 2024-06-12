Apex Legends Artemis rumored to enter the roster

Apex Legends Artemis is the codename for the next character that could be featured in the Season 23 update. The community has received plenty of information about this new legend in the form of leaks. The details cannot be confirmed, as Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have yet to provide an official announcement. That said, a recent YouTube video by Bobz discussed the possible entry of Artemis in the Apex Games.

This article highlights a part of the rumored lore of Artemis in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Apex Legends Artemis rumored to be broken out of prison

In the recent leaks, the legend codenamed Artemis will likely be Xenia Contreras, Vantage’s mother. Dataminers have also found some interesting game files that might hint at the abilities of the upcoming character. The name of the file seems to contain information about a certain targeting ability that might share similarities with Ballistic’s basic ability (a bullet that locks onto an enemy).

One of the data miners, @TitanVoltaic, shared some crucial information on X and claimed that the new character is going to be from the Recon category. The legend will reportedly be broken out of prison by Mad Maggie in the upcoming seasons. Vantage’s mother is being held as a prisoner on Gaea and has been identified as Prisoner T-0323 throughout the official cinematics.

Vantage entered the Apex Games to seek justice for her mother who was wrongfully imprisoned for treason in the Outlands Civil War. While Xenia commends her daughter’s efforts, Vantage might soon realize that spreading awareness is not enough and they need to take action. So in desperation, she might ask Maggie to aid her in the expedition to help Xenia escape.

Mad Maggie already has a history of breaking out of prisons and has been seen helping other legends in their quests. If Vantage manages to complete the steep task, Xenia might have no other option than to enter the Apex Games. Moreover, it would make more sense for Vantage’s mother to belong to the Recon category as she had trained her daughter to be a hunter and survivalist.

That said, the arrival of Xenia in Apex Legends can only be expected in Season 23, as the developers will likely release the new map, District, in the upcoming Season 22 update. Respawn has plenty of time to test abilities and draw up new ideas for Artemis in Apex Legends. Therefore, fans can expect to see many new leaks and rumors as the current season progresses.

It is important to note that these are speculations based on leaks and cannot be confirmed without official word from the publisher or the developers.

