Apex Legends Season 25 map rotation: Pubs and Ranked

The Apex Legends Season 25 map rotation is essential for players looking to prepare their strategies beforehand. According to the patch notes, the maps shall be the same for both Pubs and Ranked, making it easier to practice before heading into Ranked for the real deal. Apart from these, the game will also feature separate maps for Control, Gun Run, and TDM, with the popular Arenas mode also returning till May 19, 2025.

Having said that, here is the Apex Legends Season 25 map rotation for Pubs and Ranked.

All active maps in the Apex Legends Season 25 map rotation

The recent patch notes show that the maps for both Pubs and Ranked will be the same in Apex Legends Season 25 map rotation. They are:

Olympus

Storm Point

World’s Edge

Here is a detailed overview of each one.

Olympus

Olympus in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Olympus was released back in Apex Legends Season 7. This floating map has undergone several changes since its launch, but its basic design remains the same with the Central Turbine and several key locations surrounding it.

Featuring multiple high-tier loot locations towards the edges of the map, Olympus is notorious for chaotic endings to matches with multiple well-equipped teams.

Storm Point

Storm Point in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Storm Point was released in Apex Legends Season 11. Widely regarded as the most balanced of all the maps, it is perfect for those players looking to have the best competitive experience.

The map contains Gravity Cannons, which allow for faster travel. Another distinguishing feature is the existence of three different types of wildlife, namely Prowlers, Spiders, and Flyers. The armories in this map are currently inactive, but still contain loot.

World’s Edge

World's Edge in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

World’s Edge is one of the earliest maps introduced in the game. This iconic map is making a return in Season 25 with its classic fire-and-ice theme.

World’s Edge is considered one of the most explosive maps in the game, featuring high-tier almost anywhere you land. This makes for intense early-phase fights and long, drawn-out late-game battles in the competitive scene.

This covers all the currently active maps in Apex Legends Season 25 map rotation. This season, players will get to experience some of the more classic maps in the game, which will hopefully bring back modified versions of age-old strategies.

