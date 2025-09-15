Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 start countdown: Release date and time for all regions

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 is right around the corner. The latest update definitely packs a punch. Numerous Legend updates and weapon changes have been in the works, and they'll finally be incorporated with the latest mid-seasonal patch in the game.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 start countdown. Read below to know more. Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 start date and time for all regionsSimilar to all previous major updates, the upcoming Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 mid-seasonal update will go live for all regions on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 5 pm UTC/ 10:30 pm IST. Players can expect a short downtime as the servers will temporarily go offline to incorporate all the new changes that are being introduced with the brand-new mid-seasonal patch for the title.In case you missed it: Apex Legends minor update (August 26, 2025): RE-45 nerfs and Evo Harvester changesThat said, here's a detailed list of the Apex Legends S26 Split 2 start date and time for all regions:Time ZoneDate and TimePacific Time (PT)September 16, 2025, at 10 amMountain Time (MT)September 16, 2025, at 11 amCentral Time (CT)September 16, 2025, at 12 pmEastern Time (ET)September 16, 2025, at 1 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 16, 2025, at 5 pmEastern European Time (EET)September 16, 2025, at 6 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)September 16, 2025, at 8 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)September 16, 2025, at 10:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)September 17, 2025, at 1 amJapan Standard Time (JST)September 17, 2025, at 2 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 17, 2025, at 3 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 17, 2025, at 6 amRead more: All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends S26 Split 2That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends S26 Split 2 start countdown. For more related news and guides, check these articles below:Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes: Wildcard Wild Iron, New event items, balance updates, and moreApex Legends Wildcard will reportedly feature Dual Katanas weaponApex Legends Wild Iron event: New Wildcards, Reward Shop, and moreAll weapon changes in Apex Legends S26 Split 2When does Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 end?