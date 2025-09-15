  • home icon
  • Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 start countdown: Release date and time for all regions

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 start countdown: Release date and time for all regions

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 15, 2025 04:26 GMT
Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 start countdown
Apex Legends gameplay (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 is right around the corner. The latest update definitely packs a punch. Numerous Legend updates and weapon changes have been in the works, and they'll finally be incorporated with the latest mid-seasonal patch in the game.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 start countdown. Read below to know more.

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 start date and time for all regions

Similar to all previous major updates, the upcoming Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2 mid-seasonal update will go live for all regions on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 5 pm UTC/ 10:30 pm IST. Players can expect a short downtime as the servers will temporarily go offline to incorporate all the new changes that are being introduced with the brand-new mid-seasonal patch for the title.

That said, here's a detailed list of the Apex Legends S26 Split 2 start date and time for all regions:

Time ZoneDate and Time
Pacific Time (PT)September 16, 2025, at 10 am
Mountain Time (MT)September 16, 2025, at 11 am
Central Time (CT)September 16, 2025, at 12 pm
Eastern Time (ET)September 16, 2025, at 1 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)September 16, 2025, at 5 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)September 16, 2025, at 6 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)September 16, 2025, at 8 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)September 16, 2025, at 10:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)September 17, 2025, at 1 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)September 17, 2025, at 2 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)September 17, 2025, at 3 am
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)September 17, 2025, at 6 am
