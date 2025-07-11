Archer E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

With the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration becoming available, all players will receive a single copy of Archer. Because of that, players might want to boost the character’s fighting prowess by getting his first Eidolon or signature Light Cone. Since both items make players spend Stellar Jades, they might wonder which one is worth getting in this gacha title from HoYoverse.

When Archer becomes playable in Honkai Star Rail, make sure to get his E1. The Eidolon is quite good for the character and his teammates. The following section explains why you should get Archer’s E1.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Pull for Archer’s E1 in Honkai Star Rail

When Archer becomes playable in Honkai Star Rail, it's recommended to pull for his first Eidolon over his signature Light Cone. We recommend this due to Archer’s signature LC being available in the “Fate Gift” event. There, if you spend a total of 200 Star Rail Special Passes during version 3.4, you’ll get “The Hell Where Ideals Burn” for free.

Since players are expected to spend a significant amount of Passes on Phainon and the Fate collaboration characters and their respective Light Cones, you can easily get Archer’s signature weapon. Hence, you shouldn’t waste pulls on the collaboration LC warp banner and aim for the character’s E1 instead.

Archer’s E1 in HSR, The Unreached Dream, is a decent power-up that grants him and his allies a total of two Skill Points if he triggers his Skill thrice in a single turn, which is easily achievable. Since Archer can replenish two SPs every turn, he and his allies can use their Skills without restraint. Therefore, you should be using your Passes to get this Eidolon.

Moreover, those who cannot or don’t want to spend a total of 200 Special Passes during Honkai Star Rail version 3.4, then you can pull for his LC from the respective Warp banner. Since the item will only be featured with a boosted drop rate, players might end up getting another LC.

