Avowed: Home Sweet Home quest walkthrough

Avowed is the latest project from Obsidian Entertainment. In a world with mythical creatures, sorcery, and animancy, you should expect weird encounters with some inhabitants begging for your help with their problems. These issues are perfect for optional quests to get you off the main path.

This article covers everything you need to know about the side quest called Home Sweet Home. Not all side quests offer the best gear as a reward, but this tragic story should be experienced in a playthrough.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers.

How can you start the Home Sweet Home side quest in Avowed?

The objectives of the Home Sweet Home side quest are quite straightforward (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

To start the Home Sweet Home side quest in Avowed, you must head to Eagle's Reach in Shatterscarp to find Tamumu and Nameho by a cliffside screaming for help. The siblings went out to gather some items but noticed something strange about their home when they returned home. Their parents became delirious and attacked them, but they managed to escape and lock them inside.

Your envoy and party members will convince the two to head for Thirdborn while they handle the situation. While Tamumu is worried about your group killing their parents, Nameho assures her that it will be just fine and that they will wait by the city.

After speaking to Nameho and Tamumu, the side quest will begin. To find their humble abode, head southeast of where you find the siblings, and you will find some Dreamthralls along the way. Their house will be hard to miss since it has been altered by their possessed parents.

Dealing with the parents

Home Sweet Home is a short but tragic story for this family (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

The Dreamthralls will not let you pass without a fight, and you can wipe them out as fast as you can.

The house will be the final spot, and you can see that it has been boarded up by the siblings before they left. A horde of Dreamthralls has taken over the land, and your party must clear out the homestead.

The Dreamthralls are resilient but not impossible to defeat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Remove all the barricades and covers; the corrupted parents will attack you immediately. Your envoy's only course of action here is to fight back and put them out of their misery for good.

The Dreamthralls ruined this little family and their humble homestead (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

After clearing all the Dreamthralls and eliminating the parents, you can head to the docks of Thirdborn and inform Nameho and Tamumu of what happened. Speak to the siblings, and you will have a few options of how to tell them that their parents are no longer around.

Regardless of how you break the news, the siblings will thank you for your service and you will earn 412 XP for your troubles, ending the side quest.

The Home Sweet Home side quest doesn't offer much gameplay incentive, but it is brief, and all you have to do is clear out some Dreamthralls and head to Thirdborn afterward.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

