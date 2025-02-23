Avowed The Wasteland Courier quest walkthrough

The Wasteland Courier is a side quest in Avowed with multiple outcomes. At Thirdborn, you can encounter a merchant who will ask for your assistance in retrieving some missing cargo. This side quest will take you to different parts of the Shatterscarp region and is much longer than regular side quests, depending on how fast you go through the objectives.

Ad

This guide covers everything from starting the quest, to where you can find the clues of the missing cargo, alternate outcomes, and possible rewards. While this quest is optional, missing out on an opportunity to grind for easy experience points and money would be a shame.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Wasteland Courier side quest.

How do you start the Wasteland Courier side quest in Avowed?

You must explore a bit of Thirdborn to meet the quest giver (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

To start the Wasteland Courier side quest in Avowed, you must head to the Fleet Master's Perch to meet Daiko. He will tell you about his problems with his supplier and ask you to retrieve some missing cargo. Unlike other quest-givers, Daiko is quite vague about details, but you can start the search by following arrows conveniently placed to point you to your next destination.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Avowed The Animancy Method quest guide: Pacifist vs Genocide route

Follow the arrows, and you will eventually see a massive graffiti on the wall. You will find yourself staring at the wall over at the Dead Swordfish.

The crude graffiti will point you to where to go next (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

After gathering enough clues, proceed to the meeting spot. Fast-travel to the Deadfall Highlands party camp, then keep going west and follow the white arrows leading you to a mountain on the right.

Ad

When in doubt, the arrows will lead the way (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

As you get closer, you will see a wooden platform that must be destroyed for you to reach the meeting point. You will encounter a handful of smaller enemies like Crystal Eater Spiderlings hanging around the area. After clearing the area, jump across on the right side. More spiderlings will be waiting: once you deal with them, you can enter Aiko's campsite.

Ad

It turns out that Aiko and Daiko are twin brothers trying to make it big with possible business opportunities (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Approach Aiko and talk to him about the package. As a businessman, Aiko will demand 500 coins to get the package, which you can oblige or refuse. Regardless, you will still acquire the package. Then, Aiko will succumb to the venom's poisonous effects, and you will have to inform his brother or take the package elsewhere.

Ad

If you paid Aiko, you can take it back by looting his corpse for extra earnings. If you refuse to give him money, you can't loot his body after he dies and it would be best to pay up front.

Should you take a hit of the substance?

Before you return to Thirdborn and contemplate where to take the cargo, your companions will encourage you to take a hit on the substance. It wouldn't be a good decision, considering you saw what happened to Aiko for spending too much time with it; however, if you are brave enough to try, you will unlock the "Dream Fungi Rotation" achievement.

Ad

Curiosity can get the best of you (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

For some reason, the poison has no effect on the envoy — this is an opportunity to show the goofy side of certain companions. Kai is a stand-out companion and is much more than the rough and strong warrior he portrays himself as. The envoy and your party mates can have fun every once in a while, even if it involves potentially life-threatening substances.

Ad

Should you turn in the shipments to Daiko or Tira Nui?

There are some benefits if you deliver the cargo to the right people (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

If you return to Daiko, you will tell him about his twin brother's unfortunate fate and receive the Poisoner's Kit for your troubles. This unique trinket can grant you +5% poison damage to your weapons and 516 XP, and the quest will conclude.

Ad

On the other hand, if you go to Tira Nui, you will receive the Thirdborn Tira Nui badge, another unique trinket that increases your Might by 2.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X and S, Game Pass, and PC via Steam.

For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.