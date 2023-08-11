5 beginner tips for Suravasa map in Overwatch 2

Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch 2 has received one of its most significant updates yet - Season 6: Invasion. This patch introduces a plethora of new content, notably the newest hero to the roster and two new game modes - the PvE (Player vs. Environment) Null Sector Story Missions and the new PvP (Player vs. Player) Flashpoint mode.

Flashpoint delivers a non-stop, action-packed brawl that lasts across five ‘flashpoints.’ Introducing this newest game mode with this many Points-Of-Interests (POIs) meant that larger maps were required. Blizzard answered with two maps for now, one being the lush green Suravasa.

Gaining the edge in Suravasa - Five beginner tips for the latest Overwatch 2 map

Inspired by the intricate network of rivers, deep forests, and the archetypical traditional infrastructure of India, Suravasa is one of the largest maps to have been introduced in Overwatch 2.

The Flashpoint game mode has five different flashpoints scattered across Suravasa - only one is available for capture at a time. Two teams have to battle it out to gain control and defend a flashpoint till the bar is complete, after which another flashpoint will be unlocked - creating an on-the-run fight for both teams as they move from one point to another. The team to capture and defend three points first wins.

All heroes are free to move wherever they please, and all abilities are permitted. Flashpoint capture areas also tend to be slightly smaller than regular point capture areas in other game modes.

Keeping in mind the fast-paced and demanding nature of the latest Overwatch 2 game mode and the vastness of Suravasa, here are five beginner tips for players new to Flashpoint mode on Suravasa.

1) Use Verticality

Attack from the air when you can (Image via Sportskeeda)

Suravasa is an incredibly open map, with a lot of vertical space. As a Damage hero, aerial attacks will be very useful. Sticking to characters such as Pharah and Echo will make for easy pickings on enemies below, especially when there is a skirmish going on. If players choose to play an aerial healer like Mercy, targeting her will be difficult for enemies on the ground.

Specific characters such as D.Va, whose ultimate abilities greatly gain an advantage by being launched from above, are also great picks. However, characters that require vantage points, such as Widowmaker and Ana, may not be the best choices for this map, as there are fewer areas of high ground on this Overwatch 2 map.

2) Learn to use free cover abundantly

Overwatch 2’s Suravasa offers a lot of cover in corners and walls, which can effectively save a player who is low on health points. Playing behind cover can also make escaping easier if a hero is flanked or ambushed.

Squishy heroes who can swiftly move from one point to another, such as Genji or Junkrat, can take advantage of Suravasa’s geometry. Healers such as Lucio can be a menace to their opponents by gliding on the walls and being a harder target to hit. Surprise attacks from behind cover are also a viable option if your team happens to reach a flashpoint before the opponent.

3) Be vigilant about traps

A Symmetra Trap in Suravasa (Image via Sportskeeda)

With a lot of space to play around, as well as many walls and other infrastructure around the map, heroes such as Symmetra and Junkrat have an advantage in laying traps, which may prove to be the deciding factor in a skirmish around a flashpoint. Being wary of traps and destroying Symmetra’s turret setups will turn the tide for any team.

On the flip side, smartly laying traps can also be advantageous, so learning how and when to lay traps using specific heroes might come in handy when capturing a point in an Overwatch 2 Flashpoint match.

4) Reaching a flashpoint before your opponent

Reach Flashpoints faster than your opponent to gain an advantage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The size of Overwatch 2’s Suravasa map means that Flashpoints are quite far apart. Therefore, teams must progress to the next point as they capture one point. This prevents the enemy team from reaching first and arranging setups to deter a team from taking the point. It is always better to contest equally at a flashpoint rather than having to brute-force your way in.

Utilizing slower heroes such as Bastion, Reinhardt, Ana, and others may not be the greatest game plan on this large map. Healers such as the newest hero Illari or Moira, and others who can cover distance at a pace, such as Damage heroes like Genji and Soldier 76, can be useful in reaching points earlier than the opponents.

5) Playing with a strong team composition

Choosing the correct Overwatch 2 Flashpoint team composition (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The introduction of damage-oriented healer Illari means a change in the meta of team compositions in Overwatch 2. On a map like Suravasa, it is important to balance out a team to attain victory. Keeping other points in mind and utilizing the basic setup of two Tanks, one Damage, and two Supports should be greatly effective, especially with one offensive healer such as Illari, Baptise, or Brigitte.

Shielded Tanks such as Sigma and Ramattra, or Tank heroes which can withstand a lot of incoming enemy projectiles such as D.Va and Orisa, can also be a great pick for when flashpoints are captured, and a team must defend until the progression bar for that point reaches a hundred.

Suravasa is an exciting new addition to Overwatch 2’s map pool. With time, players will figure out the intricacies and techniques of playing on this map, making Flashpoint matches much more exciting. For now, these tips should help players, especially beginners, get an upper hand over their opponents.